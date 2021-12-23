Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Fourth District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Armed Robberies (Gun) offenses that occurred on Wednesday, December 15, 2021in the Fourth District.

At approximately 10:15 am, the suspect approached construction workers in 1400 block of Perry Place, Northwest. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded property from the victims. The victim’s complied. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-182-773

At approximately 11:41 am, the suspect approached construction workers in the 200 block of Whittier Street, Northwest. The suspect displayed a handgun and took the victims’ property. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-182-899

At approximately 12:30 pm, the suspect approached construction workers in 3700 block of 12th Street, Northeast. The suspect displayed a handgun and took property from the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-183-302

At approximately 1:10 pm, the suspect approached construction workers in 4500 block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded property from the victims. The victim’s complied. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-182-867

At approximately 1:36 pm, the suspect approached construction workers in 2700 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded property from the victims. The victim’s complied. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-182-883

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/p5wpS9oNTkE

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###