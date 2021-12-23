Trust Local Citizens, No to Relentless Government Mandates

Oregon Governor Brown Extends State of Emergency

Governor Brown’s policy decisions breed distrust of government and increase political and social division. She takes power away from local authority and prevents local solutions and decision-making.”
— Dr. Bud Pierce, Oncologist and Candidate for Oregon Governor
SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican candidate for Oregon Governor, says Gov. Brown’s extension of a state of emergency continues to be an overreach of her authority.

At a press conference yesterday, Brown extended the COVID emergency by six more months, for a total of over two years. These rules continue to place Oregon as one of the most restrictive states in the nation. However, in her comments, Brown admits that Oregon has some of the country’s lowest infection and mortality rates.

As an oncologist, Dr. Pierce closely follows the science on the COVID-19 vaccine. He understands and monitors hospital capacity. He believes Brown’s mandates are counterproductive to the goal of real pandemic control.

Dr. Pierce said, “Oregon’s use of a State of Emergency should be executed in extremely limited circumstances and for a brief time period. We are led by a Governor who is using this option to control citizens unnecessarily.”

Dr. Pierce has frequently criticized Brown’s handling of the pandemic.

“Governor Brown’s policy decisions breed distrust of government and increase political and social division. She takes power away from local authority and prevents local solutions and decision-making. It’s a slow erosion of freedom,” Dr. Pierce added.

Bud Pierce, M.D, Ph.D. is a business owner and senior partner of Oregon Oncology Specialists, one of the last physician-owned practices on the West Coast. He announced his candidacy for governor on the Republican ticket in April 2021. Approved photos and biography can be found at www.BudPierce.org/newsroom. To arrange an interview with Dr. Pierce, email news@budpierce.org.

Bud Pierce is a Salem physician and is running as a Republican candidate for governor of Oregon

