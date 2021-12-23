Sydney Gets Its Seventh Omicron Case, Covid-19 Cleaning Recommended for All Business Premises

commercial cleaning company logo covid cleaner in medical centre covid cleaner in warehouse covid cleaners in Sydney working 24/7 covid cleaner working in medical centre

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omicron is the name given to the latest mutant of the much-dreaded COVID-19 virus. It has been said to be even more dangerous than the previous COVID-19 variants and has already been detected in multiple countries, including some parts of Australia. The latest and fifth case of Omicron was recently detected in NSW when a traveler from South Africa was reported positive for the new COVID-19 variant.

Clean Group founder & CEO, Suji Siv, has warned local businesses to keep themselves & their staff safe from the new COVID-19 variant by keep following the COVID safety measures, including regular cleaning and disinfection of commercial premises.

Clean Group is a leading commercial cleaning & COVID cleaning Sydney company that was founded by Mr. Suji Siv with the aim to provide world-class cleaning services to Sydney, NSW businesses at affordable prices.

The company became famous for making significant contributions in keeping local business premises clean and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and is now a leading provider of COVID cleaning and disinfection services to businesses in Sydney, NSW.

The Clean Group CEO has personally gained great expertise in the field over the last year as he was closely monitoring the cleaning process and was engaged with his cleaners through the steps to ensure safe & effective cleaning services for customers.

The New Omicron Covid-19 Variant Is More Dangerous Than Before

According to him, the new variant of COVID-19 is likely to be more dangerous than the last one. However, it is still early to say anything definite about its possible impacts on businesses and the lifestyle. For now, there is no news from the NSW government about any imminent lockdown situation, but it is possible if the condition gets serious hereafter or more cases are detected.

It is time for businesses to again establish strict COVID-19 norms on their premises, including instructing their workers and visitors to follow the COVID safety guidelines. All people on commercial premises must wear masks and wash their hands regularly.

Hand sanitiser stations must be installed at all entry points. Also, businesses need to get more serious about routine cleaning of their premises to maintain proper hygiene.

As it has been seen in the last couple of years, regular and proper office cleaning can be really helpful and effective in keeping the virus away from commercial premises.

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning, therefore, encourages businesses to go for a complete office cleaning package, which also includes routine disinfection of all touchpoints and other high traffic areas in an office. “This is crucial for the removal of viruses from all sensitive premises and areas in a commercial property like an office,” says Clean Group CEO.

Original Source: https://www.clean-group.com.au/sydney-gets-seventh-omicron-case/

