Sydney Gets Its Seventh Omicron Case, Covid-19 Cleaning Recommended for All Business Premises

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning Logo

commercial cleaning company logo

COVID cleaning in Medical centre

covid cleaner in medical centre

Covid cleaning in Warehouses in Sydney

covid cleaner in warehouse

Covid cleaning Sydney -COVID Cleaners

covid cleaners in Sydney working 24/7

COVID Cleaning Sydney for medical centre

covid cleaner working in medical centre

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omicron is the name given to the latest mutant of the much-dreaded COVID-19 virus. It has been said to be even more dangerous than the previous COVID-19 variants and has already been detected in multiple countries, including some parts of Australia. The latest and fifth case of Omicron was recently detected in NSW when a traveler from South Africa was reported positive for the new COVID-19 variant.

Clean Group founder & CEO, Suji Siv, has warned local businesses to keep themselves & their staff safe from the new COVID-19 variant by keep following the COVID safety measures, including regular cleaning and disinfection of commercial premises.

Clean Group is a leading commercial cleaning & COVID cleaning Sydney company that was founded by Mr. Suji Siv with the aim to provide world-class cleaning services to Sydney, NSW businesses at affordable prices.

The company became famous for making significant contributions in keeping local business premises clean and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and is now a leading provider of COVID cleaning and disinfection services to businesses in Sydney, NSW.

The Clean Group CEO has personally gained great expertise in the field over the last year as he was closely monitoring the cleaning process and was engaged with his cleaners through the steps to ensure safe & effective cleaning services for customers.
The New Omicron Covid-19 Variant Is More Dangerous Than Before

According to him, the new variant of COVID-19 is likely to be more dangerous than the last one. However, it is still early to say anything definite about its possible impacts on businesses and the lifestyle. For now, there is no news from the NSW government about any imminent lockdown situation, but it is possible if the condition gets serious hereafter or more cases are detected.

It is time for businesses to again establish strict COVID-19 norms on their premises, including instructing their workers and visitors to follow the COVID safety guidelines. All people on commercial premises must wear masks and wash their hands regularly.

Hand sanitiser stations must be installed at all entry points. Also, businesses need to get more serious about routine cleaning of their premises to maintain proper hygiene.

As it has been seen in the last couple of years, regular and proper office cleaning can be really helpful and effective in keeping the virus away from commercial premises.

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning, therefore, encourages businesses to go for a complete office cleaning package, which also includes routine disinfection of all touchpoints and other high traffic areas in an office. “This is crucial for the removal of viruses from all sensitive premises and areas in a commercial property like an office,” says Clean Group CEO.

Original Source: https://www.clean-group.com.au/sydney-gets-seventh-omicron-case/
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning
43b Bridge Rd Westmead NSW 2145, Australia
+61 291607469

Sujindran Sivalingam
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning
+61 2 9160 7469
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Sydney Gets Its Seventh Omicron Case, Covid-19 Cleaning Recommended for All Business Premises

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sujindran Sivalingam
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning
+61 2 9160 7469
Company/Organization
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning
43b Bridge rd
Westmead, 2145
Australia
+61 2 9160 7469
Visit Newsroom
About

Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning

More From This Author
Sydney Gets Its Seventh Omicron Case, Covid-19 Cleaning Recommended for All Business Premises
Clean Group Provides 24/7 COVID Cleaning Services in Sydney
Importance Of Hiring The Right COVID Cleaning Services.
View All Stories From This Author