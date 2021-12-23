Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall Streamlines Recycling Practices in Jamaica
The all-inclusive resorts have implemented sustainable practices in line with Green Globe standards.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall lie nestled along the shores of the sparkling Caribbean Sea in Montego Bay, with the verdant Blue Mountains of Jamaica in the background.
Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall have been recertified by Green Globe. The all-inclusive resorts have implemented sustainable practices in line with Green Globe standards. A high level of awareness regarding green measures, such as environmental and health and safety practices, is also fostered. The resorts’ green strategy during the past year has focused on streamlining operational procedures in readiness for the opening of worldwide travel.
Redefining Current Operations
The resorts’ purchasing policy adheres to the concept of “buy locally, think globally.” Where possible the company buys locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables for use in restaurants. Environmentally friendly packaged goods purchased in bulk is also preferred to reduce demand on logistics services as well as being gentle on the planet.
Reduce
Minimizing impacts is even more crucial at the island property where staff and guests alike are encouraged to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle each day. Staff members at Playa hotels and resorts are committed to decreasing paper usage in guest rooms, offices, dining venues, guest rooms and BOH areas. In addition, Ecolab eco-friendly commercial cleaning products and disinfecting solutions are in use across the resorts.
Reuse
Reuse initiatives are carried out at both Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and each hotel department is encouraged to separate waste and participate in the recycling program. Staff members have showcased their creativity by using recycled items such as plastic bottles, cardboard boxes and shredded paper to create pen and pencil holders, piggy banks, clothing, handbags, jewellery and other unique handiworks.
Recycle
Waste is measured and monitored monthly. Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall has a dedicated onsite recycling station where items are collected and sorted into categories. A baler is also used to compress recyclable materials before being dispatched to the recycling facility. Segregated bins are placed around the entire property with some receptacles constructed out of recycled materials. Plastic bottles, aluminum cans, cardboard boxes, threaded paper, and bottles are recycled along with hard to recycle items and substances like waste oil, toners, and cartridges.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
