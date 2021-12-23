Navarro's In Trump Time Podcast Warns of 100-Year Republican Flood in 2022
100 Seats for 100 Years
Polls indicate nobody's happy with the direction of the economy. It wasn't just Thanksgiving that cost a lot more. It's going to be Christmas as well, with a lot fewer toys under the trees."”WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Episode Nine of his In Trump Time new podcast, former Trump trade and economic advisor and author of In Trump Time warns of a 100-year flood in the 2022 election. Says Navarro: "The tsunami coming will result in a 100-seat flip that will keep the Republican Party in power for 100 years."
— Peter Navarro
According to Navarro, today's "misery index" - the sum of the inflation rate and unemployment rate - is near 20% when the statistics are corrected to account for discouraged workers who have dropped out of the labor force. This is the same level witnessed in 1980 when Ronald Reagan defeated Jimmy Carter in the presidential election.
Biden's approval rating has dropped to a record low for presidents in their first term, in part because of the failure of Dr. Anthony Fauci to lead a credible fight against the pandemic.
As reported in Newsmax: "Lack of confidence in the economy and the "Biden-inflicted wound" of rising energy prices shocking inflation to dangerous highs are raising the "misery index" for Americans,. "These people in the Biden White House have no clue about basic economics, and right now you need a clue about advanced economics because this stuff is complicated," Navarro told co-hosts Jenn Pellegrino and Mercedes Schlapp on Tuesday.
Biden "is the stagflation grinch that is stealing Christmas," and delivering "one lie after another lie and the American public's not buying" the Biden messaging on the economy, Navarro added.
The In Trump Time podcast also questions the consistency of the Administration's COVID policies regarding everything from the efficacacy of masks and vaccines to the need for economic lockdowns. Says Navarro: "Fauci told us masks didn't work and then he said they did and now promises to make masks a permanent feature of airline travel. At some point, the American people are going to ask of Fauci 'when is enough enough'?"
