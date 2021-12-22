Present By Nature Launches Health & Wellness Programs for Anxiety Sufferers
Present By Nature, led by Rae, The Anxiety Coach, offers programs for mental health and anxiety sufferers.
Anxiety doesn't define who you are. It's just a part that needs love. Through my 1-on-1 programs, we are able to get to the root cause of stress and anxiety to heal and move forward with ease.”LONG BEACH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anxiety has always been an issue for humans and animals alike, but it's never been more prevalent than it is today. The pandemic, our jobs, social media, social life, and even politics are just a few of the many factors leaving us a little anxious these days. In addition, the holidays and the psychological aspects of resetting in the new year can also trigger anxiety. But, as severe as anxiety symptoms can be, there are many programs and practices that individuals can explore to alleviate those feelings for good. Present By Nature is a great place to start.
— Rae The Anxiety Coach
Present By Nature was founded in 2020 by Rachel Nelson. Rachel, or "Rae, The Anxiety Coach," as her clients and social media followers know her, has dedicated the past ten years to studying different approaches for treating anxiety, stress, and trauma. She started with her Bachelor's in Psychology and then went on to earn her Master's in Social Work. Since then, she has rapidly expanded her experience and expertise. Nelson has incorporated holistic modalities, has become a certified somatic embodiment coach, a reiki practitioner, and a breathwork facilitator. The breadth and depth of Nelson's experience and certifications deems her unique and easily distinguishable in the sea of Health & Wellness coaches.
Anxiety disorders are some of the most common mental health disorders in today's society. They are so common because of the different issues that people may be struggling with, such as economic or social inequality, school violence, or traumatic events like natural disasters or losing a friend or family member. The most common anxiety disorders are Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Panic Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and Separation Anxiety Disorder. There are other forms of anxiety and mental health disorders as well.
Anxiety takes on different forms in each individual. The root cause differs person-to-person, as does the recovery process. The Present By Nature program utilizes various methodologies to help clients overcome their challenges, no matter how minor or severe. Nelson incorporates holistic modalities like inner child/parts work, meditation, breathwork, and somatic embodiment practices. She also applies spiritual and mindset-building exercises, which serve as remedies for anxiety and mental health.
Nelson is super passionate about helping others and giving back. With deep passion comes ambition and Nelson's ambitious goals are unparalleled. Nelson recently set a personal goal to support five million people to overcome anxiety and find self-love throughout her career.
"As a coach, I aim to embody the qualities of safety, compassion, honesty, curiosity, creativity, embodiment, and much more. Ultimately, I want our relationship to feel like a safe place where you feel seen and heard," says Nelson. "I am here to support you on your journey to connect to yourself on a deeper somatic level, heal anxiety, find clarity, and cultivate peace within your mind and body."
To align with her mission and vision, Nelson has released several 1-on-1 programs and is actively seeking new clients at the turn of 2022. The programs range from one "60 Minute Breakthrough Session" to a three or six-month program, giving individuals flexibility and freedom to choose what best suits them. Nelson also offers free introductory calls to provide individuals a chance to meet with her one-on-one to learn more about her programs and decide if they are a good fit.
There are many ways to treat anxiety disorders, and the first step is recognizing when you or someone else has them. The next step is to seek help in online communities and coaching programs. We recommend that you put "Rae, The Anxiety Coach" and Present By Nature at the top of your list. You will be happy you did.
Rachel Nelson
Present By Nature
rachel@presentbynature.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other