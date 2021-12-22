Ed Techs Featured in New Promo Video from Greater Sebago Education Alliance

The Greater Sebago Education Alliance has collaborated on a video that showcases the benefits and joys of working on as an education technician (ed tech) in Maine schools. The video features current ed techs in the Greater Sebago region talking about why they enjoy working as a support staff person at school, and why it’s a job that works for their lifestyle.

If you or someone you know is looking for a change of pace in employment, try contacting your local school to find out what positions are available! For more information about Maine education credentials visit our Certification & Credentialing webpage.