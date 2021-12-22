SAVHERA FOUNDER AND CEO JOINS FORBES NEXT 1000

SAVHERA FOUNDER AND CEO JOINS FORBES NEXT 1000

Savhera is a premium social impact wellness and lifestyle brand that advances restorative employment and economic justice for overcomers of sex trafficking.

Savhera is a premium social impact wellness and lifestyle brand that advances restorative employment and economic justice for overcomers of sex trafficking.

While the Forbes Next 1000 initiative helps entrepreneurs succeed, Savhera helps trafficking survivors succeed.

DALLAS, TX, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Vanessa Bouché, founder and CEO of Savhera PBC, was selected this month to be part of the Forbes Next 1000.

Maneet Ahuja, senior editor of Forbes, calls the Forbes Next 1000 a “first-of-its-kind initiative” that “celebrates bold and inspiring entrepreneurs….who are redefining what it means to run a business today.”

Screened by top business minds and entrepreneurial stars, Forbes says that the Next 1000 initiative “showcases the ambitious sole proprietors, self-funded shops and pre-revenue startups in every region of the country – all with under $10 million in revenue or funding and infinite drive and hustle.”

Bouché, who founded Savhera in 2018 as a way to give jobs to sex trafficking survivors, says that making the Forbes Next 1000 list is “an honor and also an important resource. The connections, conversations, and expert-led content offered by the Forbes Next 1000 class of 2021 will help me grow and innovate as an entrepreneur and CEO.”

Bouché joins another 79 business leaders in Texas and 29 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on the Forbes Next 1000 list.

Savhera is a public benefit corporation that sells premium organic aromatherapy products to give jobs to trafficking survivors in the U.S. and India. “Everything I do as a professional is towards the goal of elevating the voices and lives of those who have experienced systemic and intersectional oppression. The Forbes Next 1000 list as another stepping stone towards dignified employment for more survivors. Savhera means ‘new beginnings’ in Hindi and that's what Savhera offers--a fresh start and a new dawn for a free and independent life."

