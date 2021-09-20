Savhera, public benefit corporation empowering trafficking survivors, wins Texas Governor’s Commission on Women grant

Premium aromatherapy with a purpose Bouché founded Savhera as a pathway to holistic wellness for everyone Savhera is using business as a force for good

Pivots made during COVID to sustain and grow the business earn Savhera a $7500 award

DALLAS, TX, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beacon State Fund, in partnership with the Texas Governor’s Commission for Women, awarded Savhera PBC a $7500 grant in a women-owned business pitch competition. Savhera was among five finalists in the North Texas region to compete for this grant where they were given three minutes to share about the pivots they made to sustain their businesses during COVID.

“As with all businesses, COVID was a major challenge for Savhera, especially as a young startup. Our India business unit experienced two lockdowns for a combined four months, retail closures impacted our wholesale growth strategy, trade shows and markets were cancelled, consumers were tightening their wallets, and international supply chains were disrupted,” explains Vanessa Bouché, Founder and CEO of Savhera.

Savhera pivoted in a variety of ways, including by moving some of the company’s manufacturing from India to the U.S., shifting to a more robust digital marketing strategy, and creating strategic partnerships. These moves did not just sustain Savhera; they contributed to major growth with a 280% increase in direct-to-consumer sales in 2020.

Bouché explains, “For our employees--trafficking survivors with limited options--the alternative to pivoting would mean going back to the streets or brothels. This is not an option. We had to make the right pivots at the right time to ensure that all our employees continue to have the opportunity to flourish.”

Savhera was able to hire even more women in the U.S., continue paying the wages of every employee (even during the lockdown), and support several other women-owned businesses. They even donated $1500 to anti-trafficking organizations and 90 bottles of essential oils to domestic violence shelters and group homes during COVID.

“We’re so grateful that the Beacon State Fund and the Texas Governor’s Commission on Women are supporting us on this mission to use business as a force for good. This grant is one that will keep on giving!” said Bouché.

Savhera is a premium wellness lifestyle social impact brand that turns the sale of organic essential oils and aromatherapy therapy products into jobs for overcomers of sex trafficking.