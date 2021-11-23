SAVHERA – SOCIAL GOOD WELLNESS COMPANY – ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH HIVE BRANDS

Hive Brands is an online marketplace of sustainable and ethical products that do good.. Savhera's premium organic products allow consumers to live well and do good. Savhera is a premium social impact wellness company providing dignified employment to trafficking survivors.

Hive Brands is an ethical online marketplace, a perfect fit for Savhera's organic wellness products that support jobs for underserved women

DALLAS, TX, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savhera’s premium social impact wellness products can now be found at Hive Brands, an online marketplace of sustainable and ethical products that do good.

“At Savhera, the goal has always been to provide conscious consumers with wellness products that put people and the planet first, and Hive’s mission is directly aligned with ours. It’s a great match!” says Dr. Vanessa Bouché, Savhera founder and CEO.

Savhera’s organic essential oils and wellness products provide employment to survivors of human trafficking, ultimately helping consumers live well and do good. Savhera’s partnership with Hive Brands will allow even more consumers to cultivate dignity and renewal for themselves, others, and the planet.

Hive meticulously vets its brand partners and their products and conducts frequent evaluations to make sure its partners are making a positive impact. Hive curates products based on its high standards known as the “Hive Five:” ingredient integrity, recyclable packaging, low carbon footprint, commitment to social good, and rave-worthy products.

“Our products, sustainability practices, and social impact were carefully vetted and validated by the Hive review team. While we were confident that we would pass the test for partnership, we’re thrilled that they agreed,” said Bouché.

Shop Savhera's premium products at https://savhera.com or https://hivebrands.com/.