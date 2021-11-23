SAVHERA – SOCIAL GOOD WELLNESS COMPANY – ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH HIVE BRANDS

Hive Brands is an online marketplace of sustainable and ethical products that do good..

Savhera's premium organic products allow consumers to live well and do good.

Savhera is a premium social impact wellness company providing dignified employment to trafficking survivors.

Hive Brands is an ethical online marketplace, a perfect fit for Savhera's organic wellness products that support jobs for underserved women

DALLAS, TX, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savhera’s premium social impact wellness products can now be found at Hive Brands, an online marketplace of sustainable and ethical products that do good.

“At Savhera, the goal has always been to provide conscious consumers with wellness products that put people and the planet first, and Hive’s mission is directly aligned with ours. It’s a great match!” says Dr. Vanessa Bouché, Savhera founder and CEO.

Savhera’s organic essential oils and wellness products provide employment to survivors of human trafficking, ultimately helping consumers live well and do good. Savhera’s partnership with Hive Brands will allow even more consumers to cultivate dignity and renewal for themselves, others, and the planet.

Hive meticulously vets its brand partners and their products and conducts frequent evaluations to make sure its partners are making a positive impact. Hive curates products based on its high standards known as the “Hive Five:” ingredient integrity, recyclable packaging, low carbon footprint, commitment to social good, and rave-worthy products.

“Our products, sustainability practices, and social impact were carefully vetted and validated by the Hive review team. While we were confident that we would pass the test for partnership, we’re thrilled that they agreed,” said Bouché.

Shop Savhera's premium products at https://savhera.com or https://hivebrands.com/.

Meghan Costello
Savhera PBC
+1 513-225-1542
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

SAVHERA – SOCIAL GOOD WELLNESS COMPANY – ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH HIVE BRANDS

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Meghan Costello
Savhera PBC
+1 513-225-1542
Company/Organization
Savhera PBC
729 Grapevine Highway, Suite 452
Hurst, Texas, 76054
United States
+1 513-225-1542
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Savhera is a premium social impact wellness and lifestyle brand that advances restorative employment and economic justice for overcomers of sex trafficking.

More From This Author
SAVHERA – SOCIAL GOOD WELLNESS COMPANY – ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH HIVE BRANDS
Savhera, public benefit corporation empowering trafficking survivors, wins Texas Governor’s Commission on Women grant
SAVHERA, DFW WELLNESS COMPANY, CO-HOSTS EVENT HONORING TRAFFICKING SURVIVORS
View All Stories From This Author