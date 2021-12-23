The Way Church PDO and Preschool offers tips on keeping children occupied during the Christmas break
The Way Church PDO (Parent’s Day Out) and preschool is a Denham Springs, LA based Baptist daycare designed with the primary objective of providing parents with Christian child-care and an age-appropriate curriculum for children aged 6 weeks to 5 years.
After a long day of holiday activities, it's always nice to relax with a good Christmas movie. Pop some popcorn and get ready for some festive family fun.
Some of The Way PDO and Preschool's students as they make Christmas crafts for their parents at home.
Looking at Christmas lights is another way to keep your children occupied during the Christmas break.
The Way Church PDO and Preschool offers tips on keeping your children occupied during the Christmas break. They have compiled a list of activities that will get you through these winter days for this holiday season!
"It's cold outside, but that doesn't mean your child can get cabin fever," said Samantha Glass, Director of the Way Church PDO and Preschool. "There are plenty of educational activities you can do at home with your children to productively use this time off from school to your advantage."
Whether it's making crafts, baking cookies, or playing indoors, there are plenty of ways to entertain kids from morning to night.
The Way Church PDO and Preschool also recommends checking out local events in your community, such as holiday parades, concerts, and festivals. Most towns and cities have some sort of celebration going on during the month of December.
There are plenty of things to do, but don't forget to relax and enjoy this special time with family too! Here's their list of ten ideas to keep kids busy over the Christmas break:
Making crafts
There's no shortage of crafts to do with kids around the holidays. Some great examples include ornaments, garlands, and gingerbread houses. Visit a local craft store for supplies, or check out websites like Pinterest for ideas.
Baking cookies
Kids love helping in the kitchen, and what's more fun than baking cookies? Santa will be sure to appreciate them this year! Be sure to follow a recipe so that the cookies come out just right.
Playing indoors
One of the best things about winter is that most days are spent indoors. Take advantage of this time by letting kids play with their toys (or with some new ones that they got for Christmas!).
Attend community events
With winter comes holiday parades, concerts, and festivals. Check out local news listings of upcoming events in your area. Don't forget to dress warmly!
Decorate the house
Although some people think that Christmas decorations should come down on December 26, others prefer to leave them up until January. Kids will love helping decorate for the holidays, so consider letting them do it all by themselves this year!
Going to see Santa Claus
If kids are old enough to ask Santa for Christmas, then they're old enough to visit him in person! Take them to the mall or a local store where Santa is set up for pictures.
Watch Christmas movies
After a long day of holiday activities, it's always nice to relax with a good Christmas movie. Pop some popcorn and get ready for some festive family fun.
Look at Christmas lights
What's more Christmasy than looking at Christmas lights? Drive around town to see the best light displays, or take a walk through the neighborhood to check out the homes that go all out.
Spend time together
If all else fails, you can't go wrong with the gift of simply spending time together. After a long day full of activities, what's better than playing with new toys and making some memories!
Hopefully, this list of ideas will help you keep kids occupied and happy throughout the Christmas break. Have a wonderful holiday season!
If you're looking for a preschool to send your children to after the holidays, be sure to take a look at their website at https://thewaypdo.com/
For more information on their program, contact them at 225-369-2789.
