The Way Church PDO and Preschool offers tips on keeping children occupied during the Christmas break.

The Way Church PDO (Parent’s Day Out) and preschool is a Denham Springs, LA based Baptist daycare designed with the primary objective of providing parents with Christian child-care and an age-appropriate curriculum for children aged 6 weeks to 5 years.

After a long day of holiday activities, it's always nice to relax with a good Christmas movie. Pop some popcorn and get ready for some festive family fun.

Some of The Way PDO and Preschool's students as they make Christmas crafts for their parents at home.

Looking at Christmas lights is another way to keep your children occupied during the Christmas break.