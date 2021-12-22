BlakSheep Creative shares their list of 23 Business Owners' Excuses About Hiring A Digital Marketing Professional
BlakSheep Creative, a veteran-owned and operated boutique digital marketing agency based in Denham Springs, Louisiana, with over 20 years of combined experience, recently shared their list of 23 Business Owners' Excuses About Hiring A Digital Marketing Professional (And Why They're Wrong).
BlakSheep Creative shared the top excuses for why hiring a professional is worth it.
1) I don't need to know about SEO or social media because my customers are local.
The truth is, SEO and social media are no longer just local marketing tools. In today's digital age, almost everyone does their research online before making a purchase – whether they're buying a product or service from a business down the street or across the country. If you don't have a solid online presence, you're missing out on a lot of potential customers.
2) It's not that important how my website looks because most people won't buy anything online anyway.
It's true that not everyone buys things online, but that doesn't mean your website can look like it was designed in the early 2000s. In fact, if your website looks outdated or unprofessional, you may be losing potential customers without even realizing it. A good digital marketing agency will work with you to create a website that looks great and helps you achieve your business goals.
3) I don't have time to learn about SEO or social media.
This is probably the most common excuse for not hiring a digital marketing professional. However, the truth is that these days, there's no excuse for not knowing at least the basics of SEO and social media marketing.
4) My website is already good enough, so there's no point in hiring a digital marketing professional.
All websites can be improved upon with the help of a digital marketing agency, and in most cases, the improvements will be well worth the cost. Even if your site isn't terrible by any means, it's probably not as effective as it could be, especially if you haven't been updating the site regularly.
5) I don't have a huge marketing budget.
No matter how small your business is or how little you have to spend on marketing, there are still plenty of ways to get started with digital marketing.
6) My company is not big enough for a digital marketing professional.
Even small businesses can benefit from working with a digital marketing agency despite what you might think. A good agency will work to understand your goals and offer you affordable and effective solutions so that even small businesses can take advantage of the latest online marketing tools and strategies.
7) I already have enough local customers, so I don't need any help with SEO or social media.
It's always a good idea to have a robust online presence, even if your business is doing well locally. The truth is, the internet is growing, and more and more people are buying things online. If you're not actively marketing your business online, you're missing out on a lot of potential customers.
8) I tried hiring a digital marketing agency before, and it didn't work out, so I'm not going to do it again.
There are a lot of bad digital marketing agencies out there, so you may have been unfortunate enough to find one in the past. However, good digital marketing takes time and effort from both the agency and the business owner, so it's imperative that you work with a digital marketing agency that understands your goals and works hard to meet them.
9) My cousin/brother-in-law/friend is a computer expert, so he can take care of my website for me.
You might know someone who has enough knowledge to help you with the basics of online marketing, but chances are they're not well-versed in what it takes to create an effective digital marketing campaign for your business. A professional agency will have the expertise, skills, and experience needed to promote your business now and into the future.
10) I have a Facebook page and a Twitter account, so I'm already marketing online.
While it's true that there are plenty of people using social media to promote their businesses, that doesn't mean they're doing it the right way. If you want your business to succeed over the long term, you need a strategy, and an agency can help provide one for you.
Plus, social media networks own your profile and content once you post it.
We all know someone who has ended up in "Facebook Jail," which is an account suspension that locks you out of your own profile. Unfortunately, that locks you out of your business page too. That's why you shouldn't rely on social media alone.
Learn more about these excuses (and more) at: https://blaksheepcreative.com/digital-marketing/hiring-digital-marketing-professional-excuses/
Why do business owners think they can handle marketing themselves?
Most business owners are experts in their field, but that doesn't mean they know how to market their company. In fact, according to a survey by Guidant Financial, 15% of business owners struggle with it.
However, according to the same study, 55% are expected to invest in digital marketing, with 30% planning on traditional marketing. So, why do business owners think they can handle marketing themselves?
Why this statistic is optimistic:
The trend shows small business owners are realizing the importance of marketing and adding it to their budgets. They're also hiring agencies instead of trying to do it themselves, which will result in more business owners getting the marketing their company needs.
Why this statistic is depressing:
15% of small business owners aren't investing in marketing, which means they either don't understand or care about the benefits of having a professional help them out. That means that nearly two out of ten business owners don't realize how important it is to have a marketing plan or for their website to be visible online.
And if you don't market your business, who will?
So, we've established that small business owners understand the importance of marketing, but they often don't have the time or resources to do it themselves. That's where hiring a digital marketing professional comes in.
But what if you can't afford one?
That's where BlakSheep Creative comes in. They offer affordable monthly plans that small business owners can afford. They're locally-owned and operated and are based in Denham Springs, Louisiana.
"At BlakSheep Creative, we understand that marketing can be a daunting task for business owners who are experts in their field but not in marketing. That's why we offer monthly plans that are affordable and tailored to meet the specific needs of our clients." - Clint Sanchez BlakSheep Creative Owner.
If you're a small business owner who wants to increase your website's visibility, then contact BlakSheep Creative for a free consultation!
Clint Sanchez, the founder of BlakSheep Creative, is a small business owner himself. He understands the challenges of marketing your company and wants to make it more affordable for all small business owners by offering monthly packages tailored to their specific needs.
At BlakSheep Creative, they understand that digital marketing can be daunting for those who are experts in their field but not in marketing, so they offer an affordable solution!
If you're interested in learning more about how this local agency could help promote your business online, then contact them today at 225.505.3834.
To learn more or get started on making your website visible online, visit https://blaksheepcreative.com/services/digital-marketing-baton-rouge/
