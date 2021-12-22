Cayuga Centers Celebrating 30 years of Family Preservation Services and Family Support Services
Cayuga Centers reflects on the impact of its oldest home based programAUBURN, NEW YORK, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayuga Centers celebrates the 30th anniversary of the agency’s first home-based program, Family Preservation Program (FPP). The program was introduced in the 1980’s as part of a new approach in New York State to prevent out-of-home placement and keep families together. Since its establishment at Cayuga Centers in 1991, the program has prevented over 2,500 children from entering the foster care system.
The FPP model, sometimes referred to as Homebuilders, is a strengths-based approach to families that focuses on what is going well for a family and builds on those strengths to help them thrive as a unit. Throughout the 6-week program, families in the program are assigned a team that is available 24/7 to provide case management and therapeutic services. The team supports family needs such as finding child care and housing, assisting with transportation, and teaching parenting skills. Additionally, the program also helps connect families to services related to domestic violence, substance abuse, and mental health.
CEO of Cayuga Centers, Edward Myers Hayes, celebrated the recent milestone saying, “ Thirty years ago, New York State realized that not every child protective report needed to result in a child being removed from their parents. We partnered with Cayuga County Social Services to become one of New York’s original Homebuilders sites, which started us on a path to deliver more home-based, strength-based, and evidence-based services - propelling us on a path to better meet the needs of families. I am proud of all we have done.”
Counties throughout New York have expressed interest in bringing programs like FPP to their areas, especially as the needs among at-risk families have increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reiterating the importance of the program, COO of Upstate NY programs, Ann Sheedy said, “Homebuilder's taught us...perhaps most importantly that it is OUR job to engage with families.....there is no such thing as a "resistant" family or individual. If we share these beliefs and values, then we can engage with families without judgement and do the hard work that needs to happen to keep everyone safe.”
Cayuga Centers will continue to train staff in the evidence based Homebuilder's model and hopes to further expand into several counties in the Upstate NY area in 2022.
About Cayuga Centers
Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services in Delaware, Florida, and over 30 counties throughout NYS. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves over 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit our website for more information.
