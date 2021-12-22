Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,767 in the last 365 days.

Waveband Communications, Inc develops and manufactures accessories for the Sonim XP5, and XP8

Sonim XP8 Connector

Stay connected with sonim accessories

We are thrilled to be able to continue to support our mission-critical customers as the industry shifts from legacy land mobile equipment to a more cellular-centric environment”
— Jen Zilli
ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waveband Communications, Inc today announced it will be manufacturing accessories for the Sonim XP5, and Sonim XP8 to continue to support their customers that are transitioning from legacy land mobile radios to AT&T firstnet portable devices that are being issued as AT&T’s first.net system is being built throughout the country. Accessories that will be offered for the Sonim XP series include batteries, chargers, and surveillance kits.

Waveband has over twenty years of experience in developing, manufacturing, and distributing two-way accessories products to public safety personnel whose line of communications is their lifeline. We are thrilled to be able to continue to support our mission-critical customers as the industry shifts from legacy land mobile equipment to a more cellular-centric environment Says, Jen Zilli VP of Waveband Communications, Inc.

Features and benefits of the Sonim XP series accessories include:

• Allows users to communicate discreetly
• Built-in a TAA compliant country
• Adaptive with interchange parts so multiple users can use.
• Includes a 1-year warranty
• Reduces noise providing clear crip communications.

The Sonim XP series accessories will be available starting in December 2021, at a price point between forty to one hundred dollars. For more information on these products, visit

About Waveband Communications, Inc. Waveband Communications, Inc started the company in 2003 for public safety and military professionals who need to stay connected to each other during critical times.

Nicholas Hohman
Waveband Communications
+1 8008061076
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Waveband Communications, Inc develops and manufactures accessories for the Sonim XP5, and XP8

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.