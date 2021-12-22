Waveband Communications, Inc develops and manufactures accessories for the Sonim XP5, and XP8
We are thrilled to be able to continue to support our mission-critical customers as the industry shifts from legacy land mobile equipment to a more cellular-centric environment”ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waveband Communications, Inc today announced it will be manufacturing accessories for the Sonim XP5, and Sonim XP8 to continue to support their customers that are transitioning from legacy land mobile radios to AT&T firstnet portable devices that are being issued as AT&T’s first.net system is being built throughout the country. Accessories that will be offered for the Sonim XP series include batteries, chargers, and surveillance kits.
Waveband has over twenty years of experience in developing, manufacturing, and distributing two-way accessories products to public safety personnel whose line of communications is their lifeline. We are thrilled to be able to continue to support our mission-critical customers as the industry shifts from legacy land mobile equipment to a more cellular-centric environment Says, Jen Zilli VP of Waveband Communications, Inc.
Features and benefits of the Sonim XP series accessories include:
• Allows users to communicate discreetly
• Built-in a TAA compliant country
• Adaptive with interchange parts so multiple users can use.
• Includes a 1-year warranty
• Reduces noise providing clear crip communications.
The Sonim XP series accessories will be available starting in December 2021, at a price point between forty to one hundred dollars. For more information on these products, visit
About Waveband Communications, Inc. Waveband Communications, Inc started the company in 2003 for public safety and military professionals who need to stay connected to each other during critical times.
