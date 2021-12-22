Governor Little appoints Whyte to Seventh Judicial District

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little appointed Michael Whyte of Idaho Falls to the Seventh Judicial District.

Whyte is a partner at Thomsen Holman Wheiler, PLLC, in Idaho Falls. He attended Carroll College in Helena, Montana, and graduated in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and graduated from Creighton Law School in 1992.

“Whyte’s long history of practicing law in the Seventh Judicial District gives him the knowledge and expertise to best serve the people of eastern Idaho,” Governor Little said.

The Seventh Judicial District serves Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton counties.

“Thank you to Governor Little for this opportunity,” Whyte said. “I am committed to lead with justice and integrity in this new role.”

