Family of Gov. Dirk Kempthorne comments on his passing + HALF STAFF FLAG ORDER

Gov. Little orders lowering of flags to honor life and legacy of Gov. Dirk Kempthorne

Boise, Idaho – The family of Governor Dirk Kempthorne released the following statement following his passing in Boise Friday evening.

“The family of Governor Dirk Kempthorne shares with deep sadness that he has passed away, surrounded by those he loved most.

“Beyond his public service, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose greatest joy came from time spent with family and the people he met along the way. He had a rare gift for truly seeing others — remembering names, stories, and the small details that made each person feel known and valued.

“Our family is heartbroken, but we are also deeply grateful — for the time we had with him and for the extraordinary outpouring of love and support we have received from across Idaho and the country.

“We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate his life together. Please know how much your prayers, messages, and memories mean to us.

“Additional details will be shared in the coming days.”

Governor Brad Little ordered the lowering of State of Idaho and U.S. flags to half-staff to honor Governor Kempthorne. Flags will remain lowered until the day following Governor Kempthorne’s memorial service, which is to be determined.

Governor Little’s statement on Governor Kempthorne’s passing follows:

“Teresa and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Governor Dirk Kempthorne. Our friendship goes back to our college days, where Dirk and I shared the same state government class – an experience that helped set the course for a lifetime of public service for him.

“We had the privilege of watching Dirk and Patricia begin their journey together. From the very beginning, it was clear Dirk and Patricia would lead lives as dedicated and passionate leaders.

“Dirk’s career was marked by extraordinary service at every level. His early work as an industry advocate and campaign manager for Phil Batt led to his leadership as a successful Boise mayor who helped change the trajectory of our capital city. During his distinguished tenure in the U.S. Senate, Dirk served Idaho with vision, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to doing what was right.

“As Governor, Dirk left an enduring mark on our state. With Patricia’s steadfast partnership, he championed children and families, strengthened public education, and led transformational investments in our transportation system that will benefit Idahoans for generations. He elevated Idaho’s voice on the national stage as chairman of the National Governors Association.

“We were all proud when President Bush selected Dirk to serve as Secretary of the Interior. In that role, he never lost sight of Idaho or the West. He understood the value of our lands and worked tirelessly to steward them with care and respect.

“Even after his time in public office, Dirk never slowed down. He remained a relentless advocate for our military and veterans, most recently championing the USS Idaho Virginia-class submarine. It is especially heartbreaking that he was not able to attend its commissioning this weekend — a moment he worked so hard to make possible.

“I will always remember Dirk’s generosity and warmth. He was thoughtful, gracious, and deeply committed to the people around him.

“To Patricia, Jeff, Heather, and their families, Teresa and I extend our heartfelt condolences. We join all Idahoans in honoring and celebrating a life of remarkable service to our state and our nation. Dirk’s legacy will endure for generations, and he will be deeply missed."