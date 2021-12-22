Digitent Podcasts Welcomes “20TIMinutes” to its Health & Wellness Network: Mental Challenges Should Not Be Taboo

Break the Stigma by Cracking a Smile Tim McCarthy Tim is a mental health advocate, Suicide attempt survivor & the host of the podcast, 20TIMinutes!

Tim McCarthy, discusses mental health from a patient’s point of view with his sense of humor, insight and personal stories. www.digitentpodcast.com .

Sometimes, a simple laugh is the best medicine. Join me for roughly 20 minutes as I share my struggles and hope to Break the Stigma by Cracking a Smile.” — Tim McCarthy, host of 20TIMinutes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitent Podcasts is excited to partner with Tim McCarthy, host of the powerful show “20TIMinutes” that discusses mental health from a patient’s point of view with his sense of humor, insight and personal stories. The show can be found at www.digitentpodcast.com .

“I have an ongoing battle with depression” offers Tim McCarthy, host of 20TIMinutes. “It’s not easy but every day is a chance to grow. Sometimes, a simple laugh is the best medicine. Join me for roughly 20 minutes as I share my struggles and hope to Break the Stigma by Cracking a Smile.”

“Society needs to crush the stigma of depression,” Digitent’s CEO Marty Avallone added, “as there are so many who suffer from it in one form or another. Tim’s first-hand experience and challenges tackle the stigma head-on and even make you laugh along the way.”

About 20TIMinutes and Digitent Podcasts

www.20TIMinutes.com is a podcast that focuses on mental health with the help of humor, insight, positivity, motivation & personal stories.

www.DigitentPodcasts.com is a network of trusted health and wellness podcast programs that will engage, entertain and educate to empower a healthier future for all.