BLUE SKY EXP LAUNCHES SKY EXPO RENTALS (LAS VEGAS) A PREMIER TURNKEY QUICK RENTAL SOLUTION FOR THE EXHIBIT INDUSTRY

We want to raise the bar and push innovative boundaries, while remaining true to our promise of world-class customer service”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Sky EXP is excited to announce the launch of its newest subsidiary, Sky Expo Rentals, based in Las Vegas, NV. Sky Expo is a premier turnkey tradeshow and exhibit equipment rental service, offering on-demand, high-quality tradeshow materials to fit every need and budget.
— Don Keller
This west coast expansion aligns with Blue Sky’s growth initiative to ensure that all clients achieve excellence in the growing industry of experience initiatives. “This is an exciting period of growth and this initiative is a great addition to our core offerings,” said Chief Executive Officer Don Keller. “We want to raise the bar and push innovative boundaries, while remaining true to our promise of world-class customer service.”
Darryl Peterson has been promoted to CEO of Sky Expo. Darryl brings over 20 years of industry experience and leadership and will be responsible for the growing the quick rental business. For more information, visit www.skyexporentals.com.
Founded in 2003 by Don Keller and Tim Kelley, Blue Sky EXP is passionate about crafting creative experiences that captivate and inspire beyond expectations. Our team of professionals is committed to executing live, 3D and virtual events that connect with people and bring your brand to life.
We have crafted unforgettable experiences for numerous Fortune 500 companies including The Home Depot, Delta Air Lines, Oldcastle, and Fruit of the Loom. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Blue Sky has won multiple industry awards and was recognized as the number one Small Business of the Year by The Cobb Chamber of Commerce in 2017. Keller and Kelley support the local community through non-profit work, donating time and funds to ensure the well-being of countless organizations, military personnel and healthy families.
