BLUE SKY EXHIBITS REBRANDS, EXPANDS EXPERIENCE OFFERINGS
MARIETTA, GA , UNITED STATES , November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than 18 years as a leader in the exhibit and tradeshow market, Blue Sky Exhibits announces our rebranding efforts and expanded service offerings in the growing industry of experience initiatives. Moving forward as Blue Sky EXP, we specialize in cutting-edge experience solutions that bring our clients’ brands to life.
Owners Don Keller and Tim Kelley are responding to the changing marketplace and evolving needs of their clients. “This is an exciting period of growth,” said Chief Executive Officer Don Keller. “We want to raise the bar and push innovative boundaries while remaining true to our promise of world-class customer service.”
Blue Sky EXP’s expanded continuum of experience services includes live and virtual events, interactive tradeshow design and production, museum exhibits, entertainment and digital themed options, branded interiors, and social resourcing. “There are no limits to what we can do,” said Tim Kelley, Chief Experience Officer. “We craft creative strategies that connect our clients to their audience in a way that’s captivating and inspirational – all at an exceptional value.”
The company is also excited to announce the launch of Sky Expo – a turnkey exhibit rental company based in Las Vegas, NV. The subsidiary provides on-demand, high-quality tradeshow materials to fit every need and budget.
Founded in 2003, Blue Sky has crafted unforgettable experiences for numerous Fortune 500 companies including The Home Depot, Delta Air Lines, Oldcastle, and Fruit of the Loom. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Blue Sky has won multiple industry awards and was recognized as the number one Small Business of the Year by The Cobb Chamber of Commerce in 2017. Keller and Kelley support the local community through non-profit work, donating time and funds to ensure the well-being of countless organizations, military personnel, and healthy families.
