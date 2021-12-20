NEW EMPLOYEE HIRE
BLUE SKY WELCOMES NEW PRESIDENTMARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Sky EXP is excited to introduce the newest member of our Executive Team, John McGee, as President. McGee brings more than 30 years of immeasurable success in creating meaningful strategic business and social solutions that power competitive advantage and sustainable financial performance for a variety of industries and organizations.
As President, McGee is the driving force behind Blue Sky’s extensive rebranding efforts and expanded service offerings in the growing industry of experience initiatives. He joins a dedicated team committed to bringing the best possible service to our clients while consistently raising the bar and pushing innovative boundaries. “This is an exciting period of growth,” said Blue Sky EXP owner and CEO Don Keller. “John provides the business backbone necessary to take us to the next level. I know we will thrive under his leadership and guidance.”
Blue Sky EXP is passionate about creative experiences that captivate and inspire beyond expectations. Our team of professionals is committed to executing live, 3D, and virtual events that connect people and bring our clients’ brands to life. This promise is delivered through world-class customer service and expert innovation, all at an exceptional value.
Founded in 2003 by Don Keller and Tim Kelley, Blue Sky has crafted unforgettable experiences for numerous Fortune 500 companies including The Home Depot, Delta Air Lines, Oldcastle, and Fruit of the Loom. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Blue Sky has won multiple industry awards and was recognized as the number one Small Business of the Year by The Cobb Chamber of Commerce in 2017. Keller and Kelley support the local community through non-profit work, donating time and funds to ensure the well-being of countless organizations, military personnel, and healthy families.
Rebecca King
Blue Sky Exhibits
+1 678-331-3800 ext. 127
email us here