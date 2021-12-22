Overnight roadwork to reduce lanes on I-515

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Southbound I-515 (US 95) will be reduced to one lane between Casino Center Blvd and Las Vegas Blvd on Friday, Dec. 24 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement repairs. Drivers should expect delays during that time.

This is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project near downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.