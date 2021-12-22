Cairo, GA (December 22, 2021) - The GBI has arrested seven people in a home invasion and aggravated assault investigation in Cairo, GA. Five of the seven arrested are under the age of 16. The Cairo Police Department asked the GBI to provide investigative assistance on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at around 12:50 a.m., for an incident that happened on 4th Street in Cairo.

The victim in the case, an elderly woman, was awakened by the sound of someone breaking into her home. She confronted the intruders who fired a weapon at her, hitting her at least one time. The homeowner was also armed with a weapon and shot back at the intruders. No evidence from the scene indicates any of the multiple intruders were hit.

The following men were arrested:

Dekalin Williams, age 17, of Baconton, GA

Jeremy Williams, age 17, of Cairo

Seven people are charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Armed Robbery, Cruelty to an Elderly Person, Burglary, and Home Invasion. Additional arrests and charges are possible in this case as agents continue to investigate.

Deputies with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office also assisted the GBI and Cairo Police Department with the investigation. This case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the Cairo Police Department at 229-378-3096. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.