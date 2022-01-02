Industry experts lead course offering insight into fundamentals of consumer product safety management

Serving the product safety community through professional development

Reduced tuition for course that covers company culture, risk assessment/ management, regulatory affairs, company product investigations, and product recalls

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, January 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Fundamentals in Product Safety Management program, designed for consumer product safety professionals seeking a broad understanding of the components of an effective compliance system, is now open for registration. This was was announced by the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP). The program starts on March 15 and will be offered in a virtual video conference format for professionals in the United States and its major trading partners around the world.

Program instructors include experts in various facets of product safety management involving technical and general areas of management. The line-up of instructors and their topics includes these experts: Don Moffett, widely-known trainer/consultant, Risk Assessment and Management; Michelle Gillice, Partner, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, LLP, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Compliance and Enforcement; Brandon Mueller, Partner, Husch Blackwell, Product Investigations; John Kuppens, Partner, Nelson, Mullins Riley, Supply Chain Management; Mike Gentine, Keller & Heckman, LLP, Regulatory Trends; Chris Harvey, Senior Vice President, Sedgwick Brand Protection, Product Recall Management; Rod Freeman, Partner, Cooley, LLP. International Product Safety; Rohit Kahanna, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Risk-Informed Decision Making; Kenneth D’entremont, Associate Professor (Lecturer), Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Utah, Engineering and Ethics; and Jared Fry, Digital and Data Transformation Lead at Mondelēz International, Best Practices Exercise.

“Our programs feature high quality instructors and motivated product safety professionals seeking to expand their career potential. SPSP is proud to be part of their education process,” said John Barrera, president of SPSP.

The program, which was developed in cooperation with ADK Information Services, is based on the 5 Pillars of Product Safety Knowledge developed in 2017 by an SPSP task force of product safety professionals and consulting experts that met over a 6-month period doing research and collaboration. This task force defined 5 key areas that are necessary for product safety managers to master in order to be effective in their responsibilities.

The 5 Pillar areas are: 1) the culture of a company; 2) risk assessment and management and hazard analysis and risk reduction, 3) regulatory compliance and laws at the local, state, national and international levels; 4) internal company product investigations to identify risks associated with products that may cause injuries or even death to consumers, and 5) Product recall management and retrieval. These Pillars drive the content of all management programs under SPSP’s sponsorship.

Individuals completing the course will receive a Society of Product Safety Professional Certificate of Completion.