Certification Product Safety Program Streamlines its Program and Reduces Tuition

Certification Education program through Virginia Tech The Certification Program helps create a ladder of learning Sponsor of the Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program

Professionals can earn Certified Product Safety Professional™ status under new Ladder of Learning format

Under this new streamlined program structure, participants will not be required to be away from their work environment during critical periods,” — Society of Product Safety Professionals

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program unveiled a streamlined approach to education that will also allow for a reduction of the tuition fee. The changes will take effect July 1, 2024.

The new format, called the Ladder of Learning, includes converting the certification program from a hybrid approach (combined on-campus activities and virtual webinars) to an entirely online virtual format. Under this new streamlined program structure, participants will not be required to be away from their work environment during critical periods, which also carries the advantage of avoiding travel, hotel, and related expenses between a participant’s work location and Virginia Tech, the university where the program’s in-person education component usually takes place.

Effective July 1, 2024, tuition will be reduced from $4,400 to $3,950.

The changes were announced by the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP), sponsor of the program; the Consumer Product Safety Certification Services (CPSCS), an affiliate of SPSP that oversees the policies and procedures for the Certification program; and Virginia Tech, which supports the university-level product safety management education for the Certification program. ADK Information Services LLC, an education consulting firm, designs and manages the program.

The 2024 Certification Program opens August 29 and 30 with a 2-day workshop featuring a keynote address from CPSC Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric, the invited speaker. Following the opening workshop, a series of semi-weekly webinars throughout September will address the five areas of product safety that must be mastered by professionals to earn the Certified Product Safety Professional™ designation and pin. Participants are not expected to be expert in all five areas, but none the less must have extensive knowledge in one area, and a general understanding of the other areas. The topics include the following Five Pillars of Knowledge required of effective product safety managers: 1) culture and ethics; 2) risk assessment and hazard analysis; 3) regulatory compliance; 4) product investigations and data management, including Artificial Intelligence; and 5) product recall management. The program’s agenda is available at this link.

The educational components feature 21 individual webinar sessions led by 23 instructors. The overall program closes with a two-day assessment including a multiple-choice examination, an individual essay, design of a case study on some product safety related crisis or opportunity, and an oral defense of their case study before a case study committee of experts.

The Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program is the only certification program available exclusively for consumer product safety professionals. Individuals can apply for the program at this registration link. Individuals must create an account, which will then enable the individual to complete the registration process.