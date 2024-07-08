New Mid-year Edition Added to Annual Product Safety & Recall Directory®

New ADK title serving product safety field

Section focuses on 2024 product safety trends, including: Artificial Intelligence, compliance, counterfeit products, and working beyond 65

ADK Information Services, LLC has added a new publication to its library of product safety literature. The edition focuses on 2024 trends in the product safety field. Its content includes: the increase in professionals who work beyond age 65: foreseeable use and misuse of Generative AI in product safety; more enforcement and compliance plans in the future.

Other trends discussed in the directory address product recalls; sustainability; specific attention on visible products drawn to table saws and button and coin batteries; counterfeit products; educations trends in the area of professional career development; and organizational culture and ethics.

The mid-year edition, available at no cost, can be found on the home page of ADK’s website. In addition to the ADK Product Safety & Recall Directory®, ADK publishes the semi-weekly Product Safety Education newsletter, and the weekly Product Safety Network News™. The mid-year edition editor is Harold Zinn.

Individuals can download their copy of the mid-year directory at this link.

ADK’s team of instructors and authors bring insight and perspective to their tasks. Article contributors include Don Moffett, a risk assessment expert and Director of Social Responsibility at Carhartt; Alan Abrahams, Associate Professor, Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech and his colleagues Richard Gruss and Zachary Collier, both Associate Professors from Radford University; and Shelia Gottschalk, product integrity leader with Hallmark (retired).

Other authors of articles in the mid-year edition include:

Bill Baxter, regulatory compliance consultant;

Cooley law firm attorneys Claire Temple, Emma Bichet, Jack Eastwood & Tracey Bischofberger;

Chris Harvey, recall management expert with Sedgwick;

Shelly Jobst, Director of Continuing and Professional Education at Virginia Tech;

John Kuppens and Arslan Valimohamed, attorneys with Nelson Mullins;

Sanjay Kotia, Graduate of the 2023 Class of Certified Product Safety Professionals™ and product compliance and quality assurance leader at SnugZ USA.

Kenneth Ross, Esq., Regulatory attorney and moderator of SPSP’s product safety webinar series;

Dr. Ik-Whan Kwon, founder of the Center for Supply Chain Management at Saint Louis University School of Business, and Don Kornblet, ADK Publisher, discuss trends in professionals working beyond the age of 65.