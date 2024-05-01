Product Safety Professionals Will Share Program Insights Regarding Certified Product Safety Program

Virginia Tech is the product safety certification course partner SPSP is the sponsor of the Certification Program

Zoom Webinar will provide candidates with information that enables them to better present their professional competence in product safety

The meeting features professionals from Crayola, Costco Wholesale, and SnugZ USA who have earned Certified Product Safety Professional™ (CPSP) designations and want to share information with others.” — Society of Product Safety Professionals

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Virtual Meeting will feature course graduates who have successfully earned their industry-wide designation as Certified Product Safety Professionals ™ presented by the Society of Product Safety Professionals. The prior course graduates will share their individual experiences during their Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Programs with prospective participants who wish to learn more about the details of the program.

The meeting will take place on a Zoom platform that will feature professionals from Crayola, Costco Wholesale, and SnugZ USA who have earned their Certified Product Safety Professional™ (CPSP) designations and want to share tips with those who have already been accepted into the 2024 program or who are thinking about registering for the 2024 program. The education portion of the program is offered through Virginia Tech.

The Zoom meeting will take place May 28 at 11:00 a,m. EDT and last 60 minutes, including a question & answer period. Registration is required and available at this location. The Zoom session is free and is being held for those who have not yet registered, and those who have already registered but are interested in how prior participants were successful in completing the program.

The panel members who earned the Certified Product Safety Professional™ designation (CPSP) include:

1. Erin Bradley, CPSP (2022) Manager, Product Safety and Recalls, Costco Wholesale;

2. Sanjay Kotia, CPSP (2023), Manager, Product Compliance and Quality Assurance, SnugZ USA; and

3. Michelle Walters, CPSP (2019), Director, Product Safety and Regulatory Affairs, Crayola LLC.

Lisa Trofe, executive director of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association will moderate.

The 2024 Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program will convene on August 29 at Virginia Tech’s Research Center in Arlington, VA. The opening workshop keynote invited speaker is U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Sarec.

Following the opening workshop, 4 weeks of webinars will feature national and international instructors in the areas of culture and ethics; risk assessment and hazard identification; regulatory compliance; product investigation including data management and human factors; and product recall planning and implementation. The program features 22 instructor/experts from the product safety field and related disciplines.

The program’s closing assessment workshop will occur virtually October 29 & 30 and feature a 70-question multiple choice examination, an individual essay, and a written case study which students defend orally to a panel of product safety professionals.

Interested professionals can register for the certification program by opening an account and completing the form. Tuition for the program is $4,400. The application fee is $195.

The SPSP-sponsored certification program is under the authority of the Consumer Product Safety Certification Services Board (CPSCS), an independent organization affiliated with SPSP. CPSCS oversees programs policies and procedures. The program is developed by ADK Information Services, LLC in collaboration with Virginia Tech.