Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 23, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Belmont
Belmont County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Erie
Village of Kelleys Island
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Bexley City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Gallia
Mathew J. Cosenza, D.O.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Greene
Greene County Vocational School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Harrison
Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hocking
Laurel Township
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Tri-Community Joint Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Warren Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Lake Geauga Computer Association
SOC I
LGCA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Lucas
Hope Learning Academy of Toledo
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council
SOC I
ACCESS Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Milton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Meigs
Village of Pomeroy
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Harrison Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Lake Erie Shores and Islands
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Perry
Thorn Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Schnee Learning Center
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
University of Akron Foundation
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
University of Akron Research Foundation
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Union
Nikola T. Al-Ain, M.D.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Warren
Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Village of Risingsun
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
