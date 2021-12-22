Submit Release
News Search

There were 630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,859 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 23, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 22, 2021                                                               

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 23, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Belmont

Belmont County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Village of Kelleys Island

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Bexley City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Gallia

Mathew J. Cosenza, D.O.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Greene

Greene County Vocational School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Harrison

Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hocking

Laurel Township

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Tri-Community Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Warren Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Lake Geauga Computer Association

  SOC I

LGCA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Hope Learning Academy of Toledo

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council

  SOC I

ACCESS Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Milton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Meigs

Village of Pomeroy

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Harrison Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Lake Erie Shores and Islands

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Thorn Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Schnee Learning Center

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

University of Akron Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

University of Akron Research Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Union

Nikola T. Al-Ain, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Warren

Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Village of Risingsun

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 23, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.