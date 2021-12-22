For Immediate Release:

December 22, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 23, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Belmont Belmont County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Erie Village of Kelleys Island IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Bexley City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Gallia Mathew J. Cosenza, D.O. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Greene Greene County Vocational School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Harrison Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hocking Laurel Township FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Tri-Community Joint Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Warren Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Lake Geauga Computer Association SOC I LGCA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Lucas Hope Learning Academy of Toledo IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council SOC I ACCESS Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Milton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Meigs Village of Pomeroy 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Harrison Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Lake Erie Shores and Islands 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Thorn Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Schnee Learning Center IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 University of Akron Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 University of Akron Research Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Union Nikola T. Al-Ain, M.D. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Warren Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Village of Risingsun IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

