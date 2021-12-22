Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom Introduces Get Cerved Rewards
New Fan Loyalty Program is Powered by LoyaltyMatch
Having the fans respond as they have after all this time shows a level of loyalty to us that we feel must be reciprocated. Get Cerved Rewards will begin that process.”KITCHENER, ON, CANADA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, the Denver, CO entertainment venue steeped in musical history dating back to the 1930s, today announced the launch of Get Cerved Rewards powered by LoyaltyMatch Inc., the leader in cloud-based loyalty rewards software for entertainment and sports venues of all sizes.
— Duncan Goodman, Owner and General Manager, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Get Cerved Rewards program members will earn points with the purchase of event tickets and check-ins for shows in both Cervantes’ rooms – the Masterpiece Ballroom and The Other Side, and through merchandise sales from the online Cervantes’ store. Those points can be exchanged by the members for tickets, experiences and merchandise.
“We’re excited to have fans back in both of our rooms!” said Duncan Goodman, Owner and General Manager. “Having the fans respond as they have after all this time shows a level of loyalty to us that we feel must be reciprocated. Get Cerved Rewards will begin that process and will get better and better over time as we add more features.”
About Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom is located at 2637 Welton Street in Denver, CO in the old Casino Cabaret whose history dates the 1930s. Cervantes’ has two rooms that offer live music simultaneously, Cervantes’ and The Other Side. Each room operates independently of the other, but they are connected giving our patrons the ability to venture back and forth between each room. Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom separates itself from other Denver live music venues for a multitude of reasons, but the dual venue feature makes Cervantes’ stand out the most.
About LoyaltyMatch Inc.
LoyaltyMatch Inc. is a privately held loyalty and engagement-computing company that provides a cloud-based loyalty management and analytics platform with enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities across 5G networks. It is the leading loyalty program platform for entertainment venues and sports venues, offering the fastest path to the development and delivery of loyalty and engagement initiatives. The brief video available here highlights the process used to elevate fan engagement and loyalty revenue. LoyaltyMatch Inc. is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit www.loyaltymatch.com.
