LoyaltyMatch To Showcase Its Technology At CENGN Summit
One-Day Event Will Highlight LoyaltyMatch Developments
By working with CENGN we were able to improve and fine-tune our transaction system’s scaling performance to a level that allows us to compete with the largest companies in the payment industry.”KITCHENER, ON, CANADA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoyaltyMatch Inc., the cloud-based loyalty rewards management and analytics company, will showcase its technologies as an exhibitor at the CENGN Summit 2021 to be held virtually on November 9th. Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks (CENGN) Summit is the nation’s leading conference devoted to promoting the commercial growth and adoption of disruptive networking technologies.
Earlier this year LoyaltyMatch and CENGN completed a project together that was funded through an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) research and technology grant. LoyaltyMatch used the grant, and CENGN’s infrastructure, to confirm that a single instance of its cloud-based system can support over 500 transactions per second.
Brad Ball, President of LoyaltyMatch, said: “By working with CENGN and taking advantage of their knowledge and tools, we were able to improve and fine-tune our transaction system’s scaling performance to a level that allows us to compete with the largest companies in the payment industry. We look forward to meeting with companies attending the Summit and telling them about our services and the success we experienced working with CENGN.”
About LoyaltyMatch Inc.
LoyaltyMatch Inc. is a privately held loyalty and engagement-computing company that provides a cloud-based loyalty management and analytics platform with enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities. LoyaltyMatch Inc. is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. For more information about the company and to read the CENGN-produced “LoyaltyMatch Innovation Highlight” visit www.loyaltymatch.com.
About CENGN
CENGN, Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks, drives technology innovation and industry growth through our test bed, technical expertise, talent development, and partner ecosystem. Through its projects, CENGN enables small and medium Canadian Enterprises to test and validate promising technologies, removing barriers to product commercialization and accelerating market growth. For more information regarding the CENGN Summit 2021 visit cengnsummit.ca.
