LoyaltyMatch Expands Crypto Currency Capabilities
Innovative loyalty rewards management and analytics platform adds to portfolio
Loyalty rewards programs powered by LoyaltyMatch are a simple, cost-effective tool that provide merchants with an effective way to offer rewards and better understand their customers.”KITCHENER, ON, CANADA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoyaltyMatch Inc., a global leader in loyalty rewards and customer data analytics technologies that in 2013 became the first company of its kind to enable merchants who accept crypto currencies for payment to offer rewards points, today announced that it has expanded its capabilities to offer reward points for many of the newer crypto currencies including Ether, Doge, Cardano, Solana and others.
Crypto currencies involve payment networks and ledger technologies. Combining crypto currencies with loyalty and game-mechanics creates a powerful tool when connected to blockchain technologies.
The unique LoyaltyMatch platform encourages crypto currency payments via eCommerce, social commerce or POS systems. It also promotes consumer engagement with merchants by offering loyalty points for social interactions via social media posts, checkins, mobile downloads or referrals.
“Crypto currencies offer exciting advantages to merchants including lower transaction fees than credit cards. Loyalty rewards programs powered by LoyaltyMatch are a simple, cost-effective tool that provide merchants with an effective way to offer rewards and better understand their customers through the data collected”, said Brad Ball, LoyaltyMatch cofounder and ceo.
More information about the Blockchain Loyalty system powered by LoyaltyMatch is available at www.blockchain-loyalty.com.
About LoyaltyMatch Inc.
LoyaltyMatch Inc. is a privately held loyalty and engagement-computing company that provides a cloud-based loyalty management and analytics platform with enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities across 5G networks. It is the leading loyalty program platform for entertainment venues and sports venues, offering the fastest path to the development and delivery of loyalty and engagement initiatives. The brief video available here highlights the process used to elevate fan engagement and loyalty revenue. LoyaltyMatch Inc. is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit www.loyaltymatch.com.
