United Yacht Sales Now Accepting Crypto Payments With ForumPay
In a highly competitive market, it made sense to give our clients selling their yachts a greater pool of potential buyers.”UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ForumPay, the global cryptocurrency payments technology provider has today announced that United Yacht Sales is now enabled to accept crypto payments. Customers of the world’s largest network of yacht buyers and sellers are now able to place deposits and purchase their new boat using their preferred cryptocurrency from their preferred wallet.
Buying your new boat with crypto at United Yacht Sales is simple and secure. The buyer merely scans the QR code presented online via an email payment link or in person via a payment terminal to send the funds. The ForumPay technology instantly converts the crypto being sent from the consumer wallet into fiat at the best available conversion rate for deposit with United Yacht Sales’ bank to complete the transaction. The payment process is transparent and fully automated with no risk from potential crypto price volatility.
Josh Tate, CEO and co-founder of ForumPay said, “We are very excited by today’s news and to be working with United Yacht Sales to make crypto payments available to hundreds of millions of crypto consumers around the world. Crypto holders can now diversify their crypto investments and enjoy their wealth in crypto by purchasing yachts with United Yacht Sales .”
“In a highly competitive market, it made sense to give our clients selling their yachts a greater pool of potential buyers,” said Captain Jeff Palmer, President of United Yacht Sales. “Adding the ability to purchase a yacht with cryptocurrency does that. The transaction for the seller is no different at all. They receive the funds for their yacht just as they normally would. ForumPay does an exceptional job making it a seamless process for all parties involved.”
ForumPay is a complete cryptocurrency to fiat payment technology firm. Our core processing technology helps businesses attract new customers, optimize customer’s ability to spend and increase revenue by embracing the 300+ million crypto consumers around the world. Our wallet agnostic solution enables the entire crypto consumer community to spend with their preferred cryptocurrency and from their preferred wallet for all purchases from everyday goods and services to automobiles, real estate and now yachts. Our services eliminate the merchant’s exposure or risk by processing the transaction with instant conversion of the crypto into traditional currency. Our merchants simply receive their payments in the currency of their choice directly into their preferred bank account. The transactional experience is the same as accepting other popular payment options, including cash, credit cards and bank transfers but simpler, faster, and more secure.
In today’s competitive environment, ForumPay is an excellent tool for businesses to gain a serious competitive advantage with the fastest growing consumer segment in the world. There were more than 5.6 million wallets downloaded in January of this year alone. Studies show that 40% of the consumers that spend crypto with merchants are in fact new customers to the merchant, hence our characterization of ForumPay as a customer acquisition tool. Additionally, crypto consumers are shown to spend 2x AOV that of a typical credit card consumer illustrating the attractive, affluent demographic.
United Yacht Sales was founded in 2002 with a different vision for a professional yacht brokerage company, one that went above and beyond to support their agents and clients. Today, United Yacht Sales has over 200 yacht brokers worldwide, 20 offices, and has the largest network of boat buyers and sellers in the industry. As of 2021, nearly 7,000 yachts have been sold and delivered.
