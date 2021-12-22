John Chen, Exec. Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
John Chen, is Executive Chairman of BlackBerry’s Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. John is a distinguished and proven leader in the technology industry.
Prior to joining BlackBerry, he served as Chairman and CEO of Sybase Inc. from 1998 to 2012, where he developed and led the company’s re-invention from a mature, slower-growth technology company into a $1.5 billion-plus high-growth innovator. Under his direction, Sybase became the leading provider of enterprise mobility and mobile commerce solutions, achieving 55 consecutive quarters of profitability.
John started his career as an engineer at Burroughs Corp. in 1979, where he progressed to General Manager of the UNIX Group following a merger that renamed the company Unisys. John went on to become President of Pyramid Technology, where he served from 1991-1995, before they were acquired by Siemens Nixdorf and he was offered the position of Executive Board Member, which he held from 1995-1997.
He has testified before Congress on U.S.–China trade relations. In 2005, U.S. President George W. Bush appointed him to serve on the President's Export Council. In 2006, he was appointed co-chair of the Secure Borders and Open Doors Advisory Committee. Additionally, John chaired the U.S.-China Policy Advisory Roundtable for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). John is actively involved in international relations. He has been a member of the Committee of 100 since 1997 and was Chairman from 2009-2011, with the dedicated mission of furthering U.S.-China relations.
In recognition of his leadership in building U.S.-Asia relations, John has received awards from the US-Asia Institute, the U.S.-China Policy Foundation, and the California-Asia Business Council. For his corporate board work, he has been honored by the U.S.-Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation.
John graduated from Brown University magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and holds a master's in electrical engineering from California Institute of Technology. John has an honorary professorship from Shanghai University, and honorary doctorates from San Jose State University, City University of Hong Kong, and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
John served on the Board of Directors for The Walt Disney Company (2004-2019) and Wells Fargo & Co. (2006-2018). He is also active in the not-for-profit community, and is a trustee of Caltech, board member of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, member of CFR, national trustee of The First Tee and Governor of the San Francisco Symphony.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
Read the current issue of World Biz Magazine here.
