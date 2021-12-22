Author

The Southern California Book Festival has awarded Honor Through Sacrifice an honorable mention for its quality design and outstanding reading experience.

THE STORY OF GORDON J. LIPPMAN CONTINUES TO INSPIRE

HONOR THROUGH SACRIFICE by Robert E. Lofthouse

Amazon #1 New Release in Korean War History

Royal Dragonfly 2021 Ebook First Place Award for Biography/Autobiography/Memoir

Honorable Mention: Southern California Book Festival for Biography/Autobiography/Memoir

Now two for two in book contests entered since being released just two months ago, and along with these awards, we had also earned top recognition from Amazon Books! In addition to that, Honor Through Sacrifice broken through to make the top 100-seller rankings on Amazon for their Korean War Histories category.

This debut book tells the career story of Gordon Lippman, who enlisted in 1943 as a paratrooper, served throughout WWII and in Korea, until his untimely death in Vietnam where he was deployed as an executive officer with the 3d Brigade’s 1st Infantry Division. With HONOR THROUGH SACRIFICE: The Story of One of America’s Greatest Military Leaders (Köehler Books), Lofthouse draws on extensive background research, making able use of photos and maps with a close offering reminisces from his family with a 10-page tribute to his medals and citations.

This story of Gordon Lippman is as much about his list of accomplishments as it is about his character, his penchant for leadership, and what he represents as a shining example of American pride as one of many unsung military heroes.

Writes Lofthouse, “Men and women like Gordon are among those responsible for the freedoms we enjoy today. By contextualizing the history of significant world events and putting this man’s place in history into clearer focus, you will watch him snatch victory from certain defeat in devoted service to the American ideals of truth, freedom and justice.”

ROBERT E. LOFTHOUSE has written high school sports articles published locally and regionally in Pennsylvania, Kansas and Missouri for more than 50 years. Honor Through Sacrifice is his first book. Robert is available for speaking engagements. Reach out to contact info on this page.