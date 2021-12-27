Queen Silvia Nursing Award announces 2021 winners
Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden addresses the 2020 winners of the Queen Silvia Nursing Award at the Royal Palace in Stockholm
Nursing talent win royal prize for ideas to improve older person and dementia care
The Queen Silvia Nursing Award’s core mission is to recognize nurses, and to embolden their innovative and game-changing contributions for ageing populations, particularly people living with dementia.”STOCKHOLM, , SWEDEN, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean Marcos Singh of Brazil, Michael Drake of USA, Silvija Sutkutė of Lithuania, Stephan Wengel of Germany, Julia Osiecka of Poland, Markus Suominen of Finland, and Caroline Bjarnevi of Sweden are the winners of the Queen Silvia Nursing Award 2021.
— Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden
The Queen Silvia Nursing Award is an annual award for nurses and nursing students to submit ideas to improve patient care for older people and people living with dementia.
The award was established by Swedish Care International and the Forum For Elderly Care in 2012 as a gift to Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden in honour of the Queen’s many years of advocacy for better elderly and dementia care. Her Majesty was a caregiver to Her mother who was diagnosed with dementia. Her Majesty offers Her patronage to a variety of dementia awareness projects such as Dementia Forum X and Stiftelsen Silviahemmet.
Each winner receives a Euro 6000 cash prize, international learning and networking opportunities, and an invitation to the Royal Palace in Stockholm for the Grand Ceremony with Her Majesty. Over 30 winners have been awarded the prize around the world since 2012.
Sophie Lu-Axelsson, CEO of Swedish Care International and Board Member of the Forum For Elderly Care says, "Nurses have worked tirelessly to provide the best possible care for their communities, even while the pandemic continues to cause widespread disruption. It is this tenacity that we honour at the Queen Silvia Nursing Award."
"However, if we are to come to terms with how we aspire skilled nursing talent to care for vulnerable older populations and people living with dementia, then there is much left to be done. The pandemic continuously revels that we must work together to improve working conditions and wellbeing for nurses, to invest in their education, and economic opportunities," continues Lu-Axelsson.
"We can all contribute to the prioritisation of safety and welfare for nurses as a first step towards raising the quality of care for patients."
This year's winning submissions range from a web-based cancer care app to an online grievance portal for healthcare professionals. There are also ideas to collect health information on a QR-code and even nutrient booster "candies" that may help patients living with nutrient absorption for patients living with dementia.
"The ideas submitted to the Queen Silvia Nursing Award are incredibly inspiring. It is uplifting to learn how nurses would like to rethink and improve care. Our ambition is to celebrate their ideas which may allow for improved outcomes for the patient, their families and care teams alike," continues Lu-Axelsson.
"Populations worldwide are ageing an an unprecedented face, and yet there is not enough skilled care talent to fulfil the demands. No country is prepared for the consequences of this major demographic shift. The Queen Silvia Nursing Award highlights this gap in aged care and dementia care around the world."
The Queen Silvia Nursing Award is made available internationally by Swedish Care International, Medicover Foundation, St. Anna-Stift Kroge, Addere Care, University of Washington School of Nursing, and Vibe Saúde.
