Relationship-based home care and the socio-economic impact of caregiving on women at Dementia Forum X
Home Instead Senior Care Global will probe relationship-based home care and the socio-economic impact of caregiving on women at the Dementia Forum X summit.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s global summit, Dementia Forum X, will focus on “A Dementia Journey.” Each session and workshop will examine the stages of support and care a person living with dementia might require as the disease progresses. World-leading researchers, medical professionals, policy-makers and business executives will present their latest findings and solutions.
Founded in 1994, Home Instead provides personalized care, support and education with the driving mission to help enhance the lives of aging adults and families around the world. Home Instead will contribute to discussion at Dementia Forum X 2021 by examing the critical importance of relationship-based home care as well as the socio-economic impact of caregiving on women.
Says Monica Panizo, Director of International Development at Home Instead, “By 2050, 18.7 million Europeans will be living with dementia, up from 10.5 million in 2015. This is an enormous increase that points to an unpreceded demand for care. However, there simply aren’t enough trained caregivers to meet the need, and in many countries, families still rely on a patchwork of options ranging from government-subsidized task-based care providers, to informal care from family members, friends and others, coupled with technology interventions.”
“Because Home Instead’s mission is to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families, we emphasize the need for relationship-based home care to deliver on the promise of high-quality care for older adults,” Monica Panizo continues. “Relationship-based home care puts the individual at the center of the care plan, and it has many benefits for the recipient, the family as well as to society. Because the care is based on human connection, building a relationship and creating a bond, we know that this type of home care is incredibly personalized and preventative. To get countries like Sweden to this point, we need to build a body of evidence that quantifies the value of relationship-based home care, making it a standard offering within the care ecosystem; educate a skilled caregiving workforce at the center of the solution; and ultimately invest in a high-quality care as a solution for people living with dementia.”
ABOUT DEMENTIA FORUM X
Dementia Forum X (DFX) is a biennial event founded in 2015 under the patronage of Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden as a response to the growing public health crisis of dementia. It gathers experts from all over the world to share, discuss and commit to the challenges of dementia and rapid demographic change.
Live sessions and workshops focus on reducing the risk of dementia, developing high-quality dementia care, adapting environment design, easing caregiver burden, as well as the role of robotics and palliative care in dementia, will be explored in the 2021 edition of Dementia Forum X which will be themed on “A Dementia Journey.”
The 2021 event will be held between May 25-27, 2021 as a virtual meeting open to interested participants. Speakers include well-known researchers and field experts like Paola Barbarino from Alzheimer’s Disease International, Dr Tarun Dua from World Health Organization, Professor Miia Kivipelto from Karolinska Institutet, Professor Gill Livingston from University College London, Dr Hanadi Khamis M. Al Hamad from Hamad Medical Corporation, Sara Thomas from Arjo, Dr Johan Sundelöf from Geras Solutions and many more.
Ausra Visocke
Swedish Care International
+46703790253 ext.
email us here