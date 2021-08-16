Brazil to elevate nursing impact with the Queen Silvia Nursing Award

The Queen Silvia Nursing Award is an annual award for nurses and nursing students to generate ideas to improve older person and dementia patient care. 2018 Queen Silvia Nursing Award winners are pictured together at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. ViBe Saúde will host the Queen Silvia Nursing Award in Brazil

ViBe Saúde is the seventh Main Partner to establish the Queen Silvia Nursing Award. Submissions open to nurses and nursing students on 1 September, 2021.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, August 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazil is the seventh country to establish the Queen Silvia Nursing Award ViBe Saúde - a stakeholder in B2C digital health in Brazil - is the Main Partner of the award. ViBe Saúde will begin receiving applications for the Queen Silvia Nursing Award from Brazilian nurses and nursing students between 1 September and 1 November 2021.Eligible applicants must be nurses or nursing students based in São Paolo State, submitting ideas to improve patient care for older people and people living with dementia. The Queen Silvia Nursing Award’s mission is to highlight nursing innovation and impact in light of rapid global ageing and the increasing prevalence of dementia diseases in societies.Brazil’s ViBe Saúde joins six additional countries in the Queen Silvia Nursing Award network. The award is also available for all nursing students and nurses in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Germany, Lithuania, and through the University of Washington School of Nursing. The winner in each region receives a Euro 6000 scholarship and tailor-made learning and networking opportunities with partners associated with the program.Diplomas for the winners are traditionally presented by Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden at the Queen Silvia Nursing Award Grand Ceremony at the Royal Palace in Stockholm (pandemic pending).Sophie Lu-Axelsson, CEO of Swedish Care International , a founding partner of the Queen Silvia Nursing Award says, ”We are honoured to have this opportunity to work with digital health leader ViBe Saúde to bring the Queen Silvia Nursing Award to the region’s nurses and nursing students. The past 18 months have been incredibly challenging for healthcare professionals worldwide, particularly for nurses who play instrumental roles in communities. We have learned from the ongoing pandemic that skilled nursing talent is of critical importance in a wide range of healthcare settings – from face-to-face to online consultations. ViBe’s relevance and reach will continue to uplift the voices of Brazilian nurses as its platform continues to expand.”*ABOUT ViBe SAÚDE*Vibe Saúde is a leader in B2C digital health in Brazil. Its central mission is to change the country's healthcare system by providing human-centric online care at affordable prices for Brazilians who may not have access to quality services. ViBe’s application offers immediate free consultations and scheduled appointments with family doctors, clinical staff with different specialities, as well as nurses. In addition, it provides mental health care for patients and other well-being features.Since its launch in July 2020, ViBe has had more than 2.2 million downloads and is expected to reach 1 million consultations by the end of 2021. In January 2021, the app received the biggest round of investments (Series A) registered in Brazil for a digital health startup, with a contribution of R$ 54 million.*SUPPORT OF HER MAJESTY QUEEN SILVIA OF SWEDEN*The Queen Silvia Nursing Award was established as a gift to Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden on her birthday in 2012. The award was created in recognition of Her Majesty's long-standing association with, and support of, dementia and elderly care since the 1990s when her late mother was diagnosed with dementia.Her Majesty has lent her name and support to a number of Swedish initiatives including the foundation Stiftelsen Silviahemmet which provides dementia care training and certification programs internationally; and Dementia Forum X – a biennial global summit on dementia.Winning scholars continue to be announced annually on Her Majesty’s birthday on the 23 of December.* ABOUT THE QUEEN SILVIA NURSING AWARD *The Queen Silvia Nursing Award addresses one of the greatest challenges of our shared global future – population ageing and the need for quality elderly and dementia nursing. The scholarship motivates nursing talent to become innovators for healthcare development while building and promoting competence in professional nursing. By recognizing nurses and their problem-solving impact, new opportunities become available for future generations of nursing talent. Through collaboration with a network of global stakeholders, the Queen Silvia Nursing Award aims to increase the status of nursing as a profession.The Queen Silvia Nursing Award is made possible in Sweden and Finland by Founding Partners Swedish Care International and Forum For Elderly Care; as well as Main Partners Medicover Foundation of Poland, St. Anna-Stift Kroge of Germany, Addere Care of Lithuania, the University of Washington School of Nursing, and ViBe Saúde of Brazil.* CONTACT *For more information, visit www.queensilvianursingaward.com or contact sophie.lu.axelsson@sci.se::::

