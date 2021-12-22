B&H WORLDWIDE LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE

B&H Worldwide new website B&H Worldwide logo

HEATHROW, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award winning, specialist aerospace logistics provider has redesigned and upgraded its website to provide a more user-friendly experience for visitors. Among the new features are easier navigation and richer content which are designed to provide an enhanced digital experience for those seeking more insight into B&H’s capabilities.

Customers still have direct access to all track and trace facilities through a link to FirstTrac, B&H’s proprietary inventory management digital platform as well as comprehensive data about each of the company’s specialist services.

“As a company’s window to the world its website is a really important part of the overall service offering,” says B&H Worldwide Group CEO, Stuart Allen. “And in a challenging, fast-moving environment such as aerospace logistics, customers and potential customers need to be able to see at a glance that the services on offer can meet their requirements. We will be adding additional functionality and new features in the coming months, and we are delighted to be able to show our new face to the world”.