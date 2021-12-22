B&H WORLDWIDE LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE

B&H Worldwide, the award winning, specialist aerospace logistics provider has redesigned its website to provide a more user-friendly experience for visitors.

HEATHROW, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award winning, specialist aerospace logistics provider has redesigned and upgraded its website to provide a more user-friendly experience for visitors. Among the new features are easier navigation and richer content which are designed to provide an enhanced digital experience for those seeking more insight into B&H’s capabilities.

Customers still have direct access to all track and trace facilities through a link to FirstTrac, B&H’s proprietary inventory management digital platform as well as comprehensive data about each of the company’s specialist services.

“As a company’s window to the world its website is a really important part of the overall service offering,” says B&H Worldwide Group CEO, Stuart Allen. “And in a challenging, fast-moving environment such as aerospace logistics, customers and potential customers need to be able to see at a glance that the services on offer can meet their requirements. We will be adding additional functionality and new features in the coming months, and we are delighted to be able to show our new face to the world”.

B&H WORLDWIDE LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

