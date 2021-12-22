Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI drugs & Possession of Regulated Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A5007232

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:12/20/2021 @ 1831 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Water St, Orleans VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Possession of Regulated Drugs

 

 

ACCUSED: James Baraw                                             

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/20/2022 at approximately 1831 hours, Vermont State Troopers observed a male operator to be unconscious behind the wheel of vehicle parked with the engine running on Water St in the Town of Orleans.  State Troopers approached the vehicle and identified the operator as James Baraw, 42 of Orleans. During investigation, Troopers observed and seized suspected drugs and paraphernalia located inside the vehicle as well as signs of impairment from Baraw. Baraw was then taken into custody and processed for DUI drugs and Possession of Regulated drugs. Baraw was later released on a citation to appear in court to answer for the above charges. Suspected drugs were sent to the lab for confirmation testing.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2022 @ 1000 hours          

COURT: Orleans Court District

LODGED: N/A 

MUG SHOT:  INCLUDED

 

