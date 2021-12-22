Derby Barracks/ DUI drugs & Possession of Regulated Drugs
CASE#: 21A5007232
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:12/20/2021 @ 1831 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Water St, Orleans VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Possession of Regulated Drugs
ACCUSED: James Baraw
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/20/2022 at approximately 1831 hours, Vermont State Troopers observed a male operator to be unconscious behind the wheel of vehicle parked with the engine running on Water St in the Town of Orleans. State Troopers approached the vehicle and identified the operator as James Baraw, 42 of Orleans. During investigation, Troopers observed and seized suspected drugs and paraphernalia located inside the vehicle as well as signs of impairment from Baraw. Baraw was then taken into custody and processed for DUI drugs and Possession of Regulated drugs. Baraw was later released on a citation to appear in court to answer for the above charges. Suspected drugs were sent to the lab for confirmation testing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2022 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans Court District
LODGED: N/A
