Shares manage to gain on real estate stocks

VIETNAM, December 22 -

Victoria Village is developed in District 2 of HCM City by Novaland. NVL gained 1.1 per cent Tuesday. — Photo Novaland

HÀ NỘI - The market’s upward trend weakened during the afternoon trading session on Tuesday with the market experiencing drops in large-caps' prices, but gains in real estate stocks pushed up indices.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the market benchmark VN-Index inched up 0.1 per cent to end at 1,478.74 points.

The market's breadth was positive with 247 gainers and 220 losers.

Some 866 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, worth nearly VNĐ26.8 trillion (US$1.17 billion).

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, lost 0.14 per cent to end at 1,511.48 points. Twelve out of 30 stocks in the VN30 basket posted gains, while 15 decreased.

In the VN-30 basket, many blue-chips lost ground such as VIBank (VIB), down 3.1 per cent, PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS) fell 2.8 per cent, Tiên Phong Bank (TPB) lost 2.5 per cent, Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) fell 1.8 per cent, Hanoi-Saigon Bank (SHB) dropped 1.6 per cent and Vingroup (VIC) down 0.9 per cent.

In the real estate group, the gaining momentum of Vinhomes (VHM), Novaland (NVL), Development Investment Construction Corporation (DIG), Kinh Bắc Corporation (KBC) and Novaland (NVL) was the main driving force of the market during the session. Many small and medium-cap codes such as C.E.O Group JSC (CEO), LDG Investment JSC (LDG), The HCM City Infrastructure Investment JSC (CII) also hit the ceiling prices.

Twelve out of 25 sector indices on the stock market posted losses, including securities, IT, retail, banking, rubber production, construction materials and logistics.

On the other side, gainers were healthcare, agriculture, food and beverage, real estate, insurance and seafood production, wholesale, oil and gas, and construction.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index gained 0.09 per cent to end Tuesday at 455.01 points.

During the session, investors poured over VNĐ3.3 trillion into the market, equivalent to a trading volume of 111 million shares. — VNS