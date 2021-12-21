New Cameras Help with Travel Planning for the Holidays

CANADA, December 21 - Released on December 21, 2021

The Government of Saskatchewan is reminding motorists to make a plan to travel safely over the holidays by checking in with the Highway Hotline.

"The Highway Hotline receives millions of web visits and phone calls annually and our government continues to build a safer Saskatchewan," Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said. "We are listening to the public, and our citizens have indicated they would like to see more cameras available to help plan for travel."

An additional 10 new cameras will be used by travellers as well as ministry staff, who monitor highways across the province and report road conditions through the Hotline.

The new camera locations are as follows:

Highway 1 near Secretan, east of Chaplin

Highway 1 at the junction of Highway 37 near Gull Lake

Highway 4 at the junction of Highway 3 near Glaslyn

Highway 7 near Alsask

Highway 9 north of Highway 209 junction near Moose Mountain

Highway 9 at the junction of Highway 229 between Yorkton and Canora

Highway 10 at Melville

Highway 16 at the junction of Highway 2 near Colonsay

Highway 39 east of the Estevan Bypass

Highway 39 north of the U.S. border near Roche Percee

Highway Hotline staff receive regular updates from equipment operators in the field across Saskatchewan's 26,000 km provincial highway network to provide the latest road conditions for drivers as quickly as possible.

The office for the Highway Hotline, Saskatchewan's provincial road information system, is open 24-hours a day, seven-days a week during the winter months to ensure updates are entered as quickly as possible into our online and voicemail system.

Highway Hotline updates can be found on saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline. The Highway Hotline Facebook page provides general information about weather alerts and snowplow safety. It can be found at: www.facebook.com/SaskatchewanHighwayHotline. You can also follow us on Twitter @SkGovHwyHotline.

The Hotline also provides automated road updates by telephone. You can access this information and hear a recording of the latest road information by dialing 511.

The Ministry of Highways' Customer Service Centre can answer all your questions or concerns regarding signage, work zone, winter maintenance and more. Reach out by calling 1-844-SK-HIWAY, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. or visit us online at saskatchewan.ca/skhiway.

For more information, contact:

Steve Shaheen Highways Saskatoon Phone: 306-260-9159 Email: steve.shaheen@gov.sk.ca