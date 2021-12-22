Shaftsbury Barracks/Arrest/Domestic Violence
CASE#: 21B3007185
TROOPER: Cody Allison
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/20/2021, 1430 Hours
LOCATION: Sunderland, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Kaleb I. King
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were called to respond to a residence in Sunderland, VT for a report of a physical fight between two males. The responding troopers initiated a domestic violence investigation after learning that King and the victim were cohabiting at the residence. The investigation led to a determination that King was the dominant aggressor of the two, and he was subsequently arrested for Domestic Assault (Title 13 VSA 1042). Both King and the victim suffered minor injuries resulting from their altercation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 12/21/2021
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Released on conditions
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
