Shaftsbury Barracks/Arrest/Domestic Violence

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 21B3007185

TROOPER:  Cody Allison                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12/20/2021, 1430 Hours

LOCATION: Sunderland, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Kaleb I. King                                                                         

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were called to respond to a residence in Sunderland, VT for a report of a physical fight between two males. The responding troopers initiated a domestic violence investigation after learning that King and the victim were cohabiting at the residence. The investigation led to a determination that King was the dominant aggressor of the two, and he was subsequently arrested for Domestic Assault (Title 13 VSA 1042). Both King and the victim suffered minor injuries resulting from their altercation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 12/21/2021                         

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Released on conditions   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

Trooper Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

P: (802) 585-5817

Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov

 

