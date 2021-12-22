Shaftsbury Barracks/ Arrest-DUI#2
CASE#: 21B3007188
TROOPER: Cody Allison
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5142
DATE/TIME: 12/20/2021, 1852 Hours
LOCATION: Squirrel Hollow Road, Dorset VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence (DUI) #2
ACCUSED: Jacob A. Chila
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were called to investigate a crash on Squirrel Hollow Road, where a vehicle allegedly struck a house and then rolled onto its side. Troopers arrived at the scene and found that the vehicle caused minimal damage to the house. They then located the operator, Jacob Chila (29) of Peru, at the neighbor’s house. Through investigation, it was determined that Chila drove and crashed the vehicle into the house while significantly impaired by alcohol. Chila was arrested for DUI #2, processed, and released on a citation to appear at Bennington County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 01/10/2022
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
