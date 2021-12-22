Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/ Arrest-DUI#2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 21B3007188

TROOPER:  Cody Allison              

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5142

 

DATE/TIME: 12/20/2021, 1852 Hours

LOCATION: Squirrel Hollow Road, Dorset VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence (DUI) #2

 

ACCUSED: Jacob A. Chila                                                                                     

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were called to investigate a crash on Squirrel Hollow Road, where a vehicle allegedly struck a house and then rolled onto its side. Troopers arrived at the scene and found that the vehicle caused minimal damage to the house. They then located the operator, Jacob Chila (29) of Peru, at the neighbor’s house. Through investigation, it was determined that Chila drove and crashed the vehicle into the house while significantly impaired by alcohol. Chila was arrested for DUI #2, processed, and released on a citation to appear at Bennington County Superior Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 01/10/2022          

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A         

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

Trooper Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

P: (802) 585-5817

Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov

 

