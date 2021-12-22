Envision Podcast Studio Rentals Expands its Services to Include Professional Audiobook Recording Services
Jim Chapman, Envision Podcast Studio Rentals owner and host of award-winning Local Leaders: The Podcast, a podcast where local business owners tell the story behind their business.
Denham Springs, LA podcast recording studio to include both studio rental services for audiobook recording and professional narration services.
I started this business because I want to help people share their message with the world, and I know that Envision can provide the quality and service that is needed to make that happen.”DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envision Podcast Studio Rentals is the only podcast studio in the South Louisiana area to provide both audio and video production options of up to 4K quality for your show.
— Jim Chapman - Envision Podcast Studio Rentals Owner
They are expanding their services to include both studio rental services for audiobook recording and professional narration services.
They provide a soundproof podcasting booth, state-of-the-art lighting, and the industry’s highest quality audio and video equipment.
Envision Podcast Studio Rentals is dedicated to providing top-notch service at affordable prices that give you everything you need for all your broadcasting needs.
They will help you take care of every detail so that all you have to do is relax, enjoy yourself, and focus on creating the best content you can. Their new audiobook recording service is perfect for anyone looking to produce a professional-quality audiobook.
They have a wide selection of microphones and audio software to choose from, and their knowledgeable staff will help you get the most out of your recording session. And, you’ll be able to work with their professional narrators to produce an audiobook that will stand up to the other best-selling titles on iTunes and other digital stores.
Their narration service is ideal for anyone who doesn’t have the time or expertise to produce a full audiobook themselves. Their narrators can help you take your written content and turn it into an exciting listening experience. They will help you take your written content and turn it into an exciting listening experience with professional narration services.
Envision also offers equipment rental options to help you create the best content possible for your podcast or live stream. You can also rent their studio itself to record your show, interview guests, or create other content. Their prices are highly competitive, and they are always willing to work with you to find the best solution for your budget and needs.
"We are excited to offer professional audiobook recording and narration services that will give our clients the ability to create high-quality content," said Jim Chapman, owner of Envision Podcast Studio Rentals.
"Our mission is to provide a one-stop-shop for all your podcasting needs, and we are constantly expanding our services to make sure that we can provide the best services available for those in the Greater Baton Rouge area."
Not only does Envision offer these services to authors, but they also offer them to businesses and professionals who want to create marketing or training materials. Envision also allows podcasters to record their podcasts in a high-quality studio setting. In addition, they provide podcast hosting and editing services for those who want to take their podcasting to the next level.
Using Envision Podcast Studio Rentals will bring your show to the next level.
Their team of professionals is dedicated to helping you provide high-quality content that helps improve the lives of others.
"I am a firm believer in the power of podcasts and their ability to change lives," Chapman said.
"I started this business because I want to help people share their message with the world, and I know that Envision can provide the quality and service that is needed to make that happen."
For more information, please visit envisionpodcaststudio.com, visit their services page, or call (225) 443-5520.
Learn more about the author of this press release.
Clint Sanchez
BlakSheep Creative
+1 225-505-3834
clint@blaksheepcreative.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other