CCHR Florida Open House: Christmas with the Family at the Grinch's Hide-Out

Families and kids can participate to a Scavenger Hunt in our Museum decorated as the Grinch's Hide-Out. The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater.

Families and children can participate to a scavenger hunt at the CCHR Center in downtown Clearwater which is decorated as the “Grinch's Hide-Out”.

Enjoy an unforgettable CHRISTMAS evening on THURSDAY, December 23 starting at 6:00PM. Come out and have FUN!” — CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, December 23rd starting at 6pm, the Humanitarian Centers along Fort Harrison Avenue will be hosting Holiday Open House events. The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) will be participating and the theme for the CCHR open house is the “Grinch's Hide-Out”.The complimentary event is family friendly with a scavenger hunt, food, music, a raffle and other activities for children. Anyone coming dressed up as the Grinch might receive some Grinch-eggnog and extra raffle tickets.Those attending will be able to learn more about Florida’s Parents' Bill of Rights and what they can do to protect these rights. On July 1, 2021, the Parents’ Bill of Rights became law and in order to help understand these rights, CCHR created a series of 15-30 second videos to help explain some of these rights as well as a simple booklet that can be downloaded on their website. The Parents’ Bill of Rights not only codifies many of the rights accorded to parents under existing law, but also firmly establishes the fundamental nature of these rights.This new section of Florida law clearly states that “the state, any of its political subdivisions, any other governmental entity, or any other institution may not infringe on the fundamental rights of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of his or her minor child without demonstrating that such action is reasonable and necessary to achieve a compelling state interest and that such action is narrowly tailored and is not otherwise served by a less restrictive means.”The videos and booklet can be viewed at www.know-your-rights.org . For more information on parental rights or for questions about the open house please call 800-782-2878.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

As a parent you have the right to refuse psychological screening of your minor child in Florida. To learn more about your rights, visit www.know-your-rights.org