California's mortgage relief program receives federal approval
The plan, which can now go into effect will help an estimated 20,000 to 40,000 struggling homeowners by providing grants. The program will provide $1 billion in mortgage relief grants.
There were 697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,988 in the last 365 days.
The plan, which can now go into effect will help an estimated 20,000 to 40,000 struggling homeowners by providing grants. The program will provide $1 billion in mortgage relief grants.