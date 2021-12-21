Eastern Avenue Offramp From Southbound I-515 Closing Overnight Next Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Eastern Avenue offramp from southbound Interstate 515 (US 95) will be closed for four nights, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Sunday Dec. 26 through the morning of Thursday, Dec. 30 to allow crews access to the freeway where the ramp is currently aligned.

The closure is needed for continued viaduct rehab work, including the replacement of joints, which are designed to allow the bridge structure to expand and contract to accommodate different temperatures or heavier loads.

This is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project near downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.