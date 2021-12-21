Submit Release
DHHR to Issue One-Time Payment to TANF Recipients

T​he West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will issue a one-time payment of $400 to recipients of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program who were active in the WV WORKS program through the month of December 2021 and are eligible to continue participation in January 2022.

This payment will be credited to the recipient’s EBT card or through direct deposit depending on which option was selected by the recipient. Payments will occur around December 28, 2021.

DHHR received the TANF Emergency Assistance funds as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

