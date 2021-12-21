St. Albans Barracks / Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A2007115
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/10/2021 at approximately 2:30 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Noyes St. (Dollar General), Richford
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Jeremy Stanhope
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 10, 2021 at approximately 2:30 PM Troopers out of the St. Albans Barracks were notified of a retail theft that had occurred at the Dollar General in Richford.
Investigation determined that 42-year-old Jeremy Stanhope of Richford had removed items from the store without paying for them. He was located on 12/21/21 and issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Retail Theft.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 2/1/22 at 10:00 AM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: NO LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
