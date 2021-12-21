St. Albans Barracks / Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A2007115

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/10/2021 at approximately 2:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Noyes St. (Dollar General), Richford

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Jeremy Stanhope

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 10, 2021 at approximately 2:30 PM Troopers out of the St. Albans Barracks were notified of a retail theft that had occurred at the Dollar General in Richford.

Investigation determined that 42-year-old Jeremy Stanhope of Richford had removed items from the store without paying for them. He was located on 12/21/21 and issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Retail Theft.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 2/1/22 at 10:00 AM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: NO LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993