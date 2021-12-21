IHM’s TV Campaigns Can Reach More Than 100 Million TV Households in the U.S.
We have a partnership with a syndicate that can place our health, wellness & self-care products on lifestyle and business shows that air nationally and regionally in the top markets in the country."
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of IHM and Nutritional Products International
This is why InHealth Media has added TV as a core strategy in its marketing campaigns for health, wellness and self-care brands.
“We have a partnership with a TV syndicate that can place our health, wellness and self-care products on lifestyle and business shows that air nationally and regionally in the top markets in the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami,” said Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of IHM and Nutritional Products International. “We can reach more than 100 million TV households across America as coordinated by internationally-regarded brand analyst and strategist Merilee Kern, MBA, NPI’s director of TV promotion.”
“Merilee is the founder, executive editor, producer and host of various lifestyle and business TV segments that air throughout the U.S.,” Gould said. “As a marketplace trends pundit, Merilee identifies and reports on the new and innovative must-have products consumers need and will want.
“We are proud that Merilee joined our team at NPI,” Gould said. “We are getting our clients onto premier TV shows in notable markets throughout the U.S.”
IHM supplements its TV campaigns with strategic PR, outreach to media professionals, and online marketing.
“IHM offers a multi-prong marketing plan to promote our clients’ brands and products to consumers,” he added.
Gould said IHM is a major component of his “Evolution of Distribution” platform.
“I developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform because I realized companies trying to expand their presence in the U.S. or launch new products here faced many costly obstacles.
“They could spend hundreds of thousands of dollars with Madison Avenue marketing agencies,” Gould added. “All these costs kept increasing for the brands until they no longer had a sustainable profit margin.”
With the “Evolution of Distribution,” Gould brought all the professional services that brands need together in a simple to understand and affordable package.
“When you work with NPI and IHM you get a veteran sales team, top-notch marketing, regulatory compliance expertise, and logistical help,” Gould said. “We are experienced in all facets of product launches.”
For more information, visit Nutritional Products International and InHealth Media online.
