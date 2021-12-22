MagicQR, Ginbox Launches Another Addition on its Global Platform

Ginbox Your SMART ADDRESS GINBOX SMART ADDRESS

MagicQR offers multiple benefits to its users and is created by keeping in view all the difficulties people encounter while shopping.” — GINBOX, Founder

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GINBOX has announced the latest technology innovation on its portal. Termed as MagicQR, this innovative feature lets you get all the deals available near you in a single scan.

Popular for providing great deals and discounts on all types of products and services on its platform, Ginbox has taken a step ahead by adding this new feature on its website. MagicQR offers multiple benefits to its users and is created by keeping in view all the difficulties people encounter while shopping.

What is MagicQR?

MagicQR is like another QR code that works by scanning through your mobile. It contains details about all the sales and offers running in your shopping area. You can find this MagicQR on the Ginbox page in addition to the shopping mall in the location you desire.

By scanning the MagicQR displayed at the shopping center, you will get information about all the deals available in that market.

Apart from the available deals, scanning the merchant MagicQR also gets Reward points by GINBOX and a Special discount by that merchant or the shopkeeper.

The MagicQR on the GINBOX page can give you all the details about the deals and discounts streaming in the shopping area you plan to visit.

It is a global application available worldwide for all types of goods and services.

The interested dealers, shopkeepers or merchants can create their business profile in the form of a BOARD at Ginbox and generate their MagicQR.

How to use MagicQR?

GINBOX users can find MagicQR on its website, www.ginbox.io. They can download the MagicQR of a mall or a shopping hub they wish to visit by entering the city's name and the country. This entitles them to view all the ongoing offers in that area.

If you are at the mall or a shopping place, you can scan the MagicQR displayed over there through your mobile and get information about all the deals provided by the merchant. Whether Dubai, Singapore, London, New York or New Delhi, MagicQR is available everywhere.

GINBOX and MagicQR for businessmen and entrepreneurs

Any dealer, distributor or trader, who aims to attract potential customers to their place, can create their profile on GINBOX BOARD.

The businesses can post their discount banners and promotional flyers on GINBOX Ads space. This lets visitors find the best deals and locate their favorite store using Smart Address technology. The users can get their product(s) delivered from their selected outlet at their doorstep.

Businesses and entrepreneurs can further extend the reach by listing their store on the GINBOX MagicQR page. GINBOX does not charge any price for these services.

The businessmen can also put forth MagicQR at their mall or arcade for the customers to scan and view all the deals available inside the shopping center.

